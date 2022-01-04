ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Falls, ID

How Can You Find the Elusive and Essential Ice Melt Salt In Twin Falls

By Nate Bird
 1 day ago
There are a lot of things you need to have handy during the winter in Idaho and one of those things has become like the toilet paper of 2020. Ice melt salt is harder to find than Bigfoot right now. Where To Get Winter Ice Melt In Twin Falls....

98.3 The Snake

What Would You Do? Retaliate Or Be A Nice Idaho Neighbor?

What would you do? If you have shoveled your driveway, making it as good as you can, and hours later watch your neighbor toss snow into your tracks and onto your driveway? You put in the time and effort, watch them struggle, and toss their snow into your hard work. There are multiple options for a follow-up, but which do you choose?
IDAHO STATE
98.3 The Snake

Why Being Snowed-In In Idaho Is Bad For You

The snow continues to come and come in Twin Falls and the state of Idaho this week and as it piles up in yards and the roads, people are finding themselves stuck at home. Unable to make it to work, they are forced to work from home, take the day off, or try until they finally get out or are stuck. Staying home from work is fun, but being snowed-in for too long can take its toll and be bad for you.
IDAHO STATE
98.3 The Snake

Survey Says Twin Falls is Third Fastest Growing Place in Idaho

Are you surprised? U-Haul is a metric for Idaho growth. There are also other measurements, but the number of moving vans coming to Idaho gives an indication Twin Falls is bursting at the seams. Figures compiled by U-Haul show Idaho is the ninth most popular destination for its trucks. Along with the state, Twin Falls is the third most popular destination. Moscow is first and Coeur d’Alene is second. You can find the breakdown at this link supplied by the Coeur d’Alene Press.
TWIN FALLS, ID
98.3 The Snake

Road Closed to Ritter Island, Thousand Springs Power Plant

HAGERMAN, Idaho (KLIX)-The road to Ritter Island along the Snake River will be closed until the middle of March as the power plant in areas is having upgrades done. Idaho Power announced the work to the Thousand Springs Power Plant means the roadway down into the canyon will be closed, cutting off access to Ritter Island, part of the Thousands Springs State Park. Idaho Power also operates a public park around the power plant which has been generating electricity since 1912. According to the company, the Thousand Springs Plant has three generators that produce 6,800 kilowatts of electricity. Work is being done on the power plant's switchyard.
HAGERMAN, ID
98.3 The Snake

5 Things You Need To Do Before The Next Winter Storm In Idaho

Preparing for winter in Idaho looks different for everyone. For some that means getting their livestock arranged, for others, it may be something simple like buying firewood or getting their car prepared for the inevitable weather. For people new to the area that may not have experienced an Idaho winter yet, some adjustments and culture shocks are guaranteed to happen. I thought I had known cold weather and what needed to be done, but I wish someone had prepared me a little more. Here are some things I wish I knew before the winter had started.
IDAHO STATE
98.3 The Snake

5 Places Guaranteed To Be Crowded On Weekends In Twin Falls

Running errands can be such a drag. You have to deal with weather, traffic, spending money and of course crowds. There are some places in Twin Falls that seem to be more crowded than most. You don't want to avoid these places, as they have the best deals and best products, but maybe finding time in the week would be better to avoid the crowds that consume them on the weekends.
TWIN FALLS, ID
98.3 The Snake

Someone Using Fire to Keep Warm Blamed for Large Twin Falls Fire

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Investigators have determined someone using fire to stay warm as the cause of the large commercial building fire in downtown Twin Falls on New Year's Eve. The Twin Falls Fire Department Chief Les Kenworthy announced Tuesday afternoon, in coordination with the Idaho State Fire Marshal's office, the fire that destroyed the Ford Transfer and Storage Company's building and the property stored inside was a warming fire started by someone. Multiple fire crews from across the area responded to the building on Wall Ave late Friday night as crews tried to fight the fire from inside, but had to pull back and work to contain the flames to the building. Two large ladder trucks sprayed water from above while other crews worked from various angles to put the fire out. The contents of roughly 40 private and business units went up in flames, according to fire officials. Firefighters eventually left the scene New Year's Day a little after 7 a.m.
TWIN FALLS, ID
98.3 The Snake

Twin Falls Fire Called Twice to Same House

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Twin Falls Fire Department responded to the same house twice on Sunday. According to Twin Falls Fire Chief Les Kenworthy, firefighters were called out at around 2 p.m. to a house on fire on the 1800 block of Osterloh. The structure was on fire when crews arrived. Everyone who was inside the house made it out, according to Kenworthy. Fire crews were called out later in the evening at around 9:45 p.m. to the same home after the fire rekindled. The cause is under investigation, the house is a total loss. Several people have been displaced.
TWIN FALLS, ID
98.3 The Snake

60 mph Winds Expected in Southern Idaho’s Next Storm

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Expect to see high winds and blowing snow as the first storm of 2022 rolls into Southern Idaho Tuesday evening. The U.S. National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for much of the southern portion of the state. Parts of Owyhee and south Twin Falls County are under a Winter Storm Warning; northern parts of the Wood River Valley are also included in the warning. Heavy snow is expected in some areas, up to three inches in mountain areas. Winds could gust as high as 60 mph. The Western Magic Valley area could see wind gusts as high as 50 mph. The gusts will result in blowing snow and reduced visibility. Some areas could see up to two inches of new snow. Winds are expected between 11 p.m. to 11 a.m. Tuesday. The Eastern part of the Magic Valley could see up to two inches of snow in the lower areas while above 6,000 feet there could be up to six inches of new snow. Wind gusts could get up to 45 mph causing blowing and drifting snow. Anticipate low visibility, according to the NWS. In the Wood River Valley area expect up to five inches of new snow, high winds are not predicted. The next weather system is expected to push into eastern Idaho with high winds and several inches of snow as well. For the latest road information, including possible closures, always go to 511.idaho.gov.
TWIN FALLS COUNTY, ID
98.3 The Snake

One Stop Shop At Bridal Expo In Twin Falls January 7th and 8th

Did you get engaged over the holidays this year? Have you been putting off your wedding due to the pandemic, so more friends and family could attend? Have you been putting off your wedding just cause planning for a wedding is exhausting and terrible? If you are looking to tie the knot soon and are looking for ideas or hoping to finish the last bit of planning or anywhere in-between, then you are in luck.
TWIN FALLS, ID
98.3 The Snake

Huge Rave to the Good People of Twin Falls Helping Strangers in Need

Twin Falls has done it again. You've restored the faith in humanity and proved once more that good people do exist in the world still. This last week of snow and winter weather has not been easy for a lot of people in the Magic Valley. It's been cold, windy, and the roads have been dangerous. Yet, the good people have been shining bright in the cold grey days as they help their neighbors and complete strangers in need.
TWIN FALLS, ID
98.3 The Snake

VIDEO: Proud Idaho Grandpa Introduces Snow Angel To Autistic Boy

There aren't very many things in life as beautiful as freshly fallen snow. Unconditional love is pretty special too. As many Idahoans continue to dig their way out of several inches of snow that fell throughout the state this week, finding time to take delight in this most recent frigid gift from Mother Nature is also a top priority for some. Building snowmen, tubing, and creating snow angels are things kids get excited about once the snow falls. For parents and grandparents, getting to watch is one of the sweeter things in life as well.
RELATIONSHIPS
98.3 The Snake

New Year Hiking And Raptor Tours 85 Miles From Twin Falls

The new year is set to begin soon and with it comes resolutions, hitting the reset button, and starting things off right. Most places are closed on New Year's day and outside of watching the parade, football, or taking down Christmas decorations, there isn't a lot going on. While it usually is very cold and is expected to be again this year, why not bundle up and start the year off with a new year's hike and your first hike of 2022?
TWIN FALLS, ID
