WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: The family of TaylorMade Stealth fairway woods and hybrids, which do not feature the carbon-composite face technology of the Stealth drivers, nevertheless feature new uses of carbon composite in the crown while expanding playability with lower centers of gravity, redesigned soles and two distinct options in both fairway woods and hybrids that emphasize workability and forgiveness to differing degrees.

3 DAYS AGO