Little Free Library program expands in Wilsonville

The Wilsonville Public Library Foundation adds six more sites where residents can pick up books for free.

The Dolly Parton Imagination Library isn't the only way Wilsonville community members can promote literacy and receive easy access to books.

The Wilsonville Public Library Foundation has also helped set up Little Free Libraries throughout town and recently added locations at Murase Plaza, Town Center Park, Courtside Park, Engelman Park, Landover Park and Autumn Park Apartments. An additional 12 library stands had previously been installed in Wilsonville.

"We just really believe in getting books in the hands of kids. Some of the locations are in more underserved communities where not a lot of people have library cards and we wanted to provide people in those communities access to free books," organizer Kristi Park said.

The library stands include 20 to 30 books, including selections for kids and adults, and they are managed by stewards. The books are collected by the foundation and the stewards pick them up at the Wilsonville Public Library. The idea, Park explained, is for people to take a book from the library and add one to it. However, they don't require that people donate books.

"To tell you the truth, we just want to get books in the hands of people — especially children," Park said. "Children's books, we don't care if they are ever returned. Those taken out that are in the hands of a family, a child — that promotes literacy."

Park added that each newly installed library has a plaque dedicated to the donor. The foundation is asking for $950 for the implementation of a new library and plaque. Locals can also donate books to the foundation. Park's goal is for there to be one library for every thousand residents in town. Based on Portland State University population estimates, the foundation is two-thirds of the way to that goal.

For more information on the program, email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

You count on us to stay informed and we depend on you to fund our efforts. Quality local journalism takes time and money. Please support us to protect the future of community journalism.