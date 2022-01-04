Eagles QB Jalen Hurts requests action from Washington, NFL following railing collapse

Fans fall onto Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) after a railing collapsed following Sunday’s game at FedEx Field. Alex Brandon | AP photo

PHILADELPHIA — Jalen Hurts penned a letter to league officials and the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, requesting action after the Eagles quarterback was involved in a scary incident at the conclusion of the team’s victory Sunday at FedEx Field.

As Hurts attempted to exit through the visitors tunnel, a railing above him collapsed and sent eight Eagles fans falling roughly 10 feet down to Hurts, who luckily avoided any type of serious injury.

Here is Hurts’ letter to the NFL and Washington:

“To Whom It May Concern:

“I am writing to inquire about what follow-up action is being considered in response to the near-tragic incident that took place at FedExField on January 2, 2022. As you are aware, many individuals, including fans, media personnel, and myself, were placed in a dangerous situation when portions of the FedExField tunnel collapsed. Although I was able to prevent the barrier from crashing onto me, that was not the same for others who could be suffering from lingering injuries.

“Through the initial shock, my first reaction was to assist those involved. However, while I displayed a calm composure, I understand the severity of what happened and am extremely concerned for the well-being of the fans and media. As a result, I would like to know what safeguards the NFL and the Washington Football Team are implementing to prevent this from ever occurring in the future.

“The resources of the NFL and team organizations ensure our safety through playing this physical sport, but what happened on Sunday put both fans and players unnecessarily at risk long after the final whistle. I look forward to hearing from you on this matter.

“Sincerely,

Jalen Hurts”

According to a statement released Sunday evening by the Washington Football Team, no one left seriously injured. But the fans involved refuted portions of the statement.

And now Hurts is applying pressure toward Washington and league officials with his own letter.

The Eagles (9-7) swept Washington this season with a pair of victories spanning just 12 days apart. During those two games, Hurts completed 37 of 52 passes for 510 yards. He also rushed 15 times for 82 yards and three total touchdowns versus Washington.

Shortly after penning the note with his requests, Hurts further addressed the incident during his weekly press conference.

“I tried to handle the situation with a lot of poise,” Hurts said. “And [I showed] compassion for the people that fell down. But really, I know it could have been so much worse. It didn’t hit me until after the fact, having some time to reflect on it and think about it.

“So I wanted to see what could be done to make sure it doesn’t happen again. That’s all I really care about. That’s a very tragic incident and it could have been much, much worse.

“I just don’t want it to happen again.”