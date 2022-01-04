Telling the truth about the way we live now

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Laura Pritchett
Delta County Independent
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEvonne lives in a fire lookout in Oregon, and since I meet with these graduate students on Zoom, we’ve all seen snippets of her life, including the dizzying moments when she leaps up to scan for fires while holding her tablet. At these moments, we’re treated to a...

www.deltacountyindependent.com

Bangor Daily News

Letter: On Jesus’ day of birth, remember his message of truth

Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com. As we celebrate the birth of the baby Jesus, it is important to keep in mind Jesus’ explanation as to why he was born. Jesus tells us why he was born: “For this I was born and for this I came into the world, to bear witness to the truth” (John 18:37).
RELIGION
Inc.com

Simon Sinek Tweeted a Simple Truth About Success We All Need to Hear -- Before 2022

I have a great deal of respect for Simon Sinek -- and have, ever since I uncovered his TED Talk, "Start With Why" (also the title of his strikingly popular first book). His messages are, indeed, worth pause and reflection, but what beguiles me most is their cut-through-the-confusion simplicity. No obfuscation, no over-complication. This is how it is.
SIMON SINEK
outreachmagazine.com

Why We Cannot Abandon Truth in the Name of Love

The most basic idea of truth is that which corresponds with reality. If I say it’s raining outside, you can go out and see if what I said corresponds with what is real. It’s either raining or it’s not. That’s the idea of truth. Not what you think is true or may want to be true, but what actually is—objectively—true. Meaning truth is something that stands outside of us. It exists. It is.
RELIGION
Corydon Democrat

Jesus tells about the future

Revelation 7:9-17 Last week, in reference to the first coming of Christ, we looked at the words of scripture that teach us about his Second Coming. Specifically, we find the words of Jesus as he told about the future in Matthew 24:4-44. Last week’s background text was Matthew 24:26-31, and this week it is the same chapter with verses 4-15.
RELIGION
psychologytoday.com

Lies We Tell Ourselves

It can be helpful to be aware of self-delusions that we should shed. Sometimes a little excess optimism may fuel us to bigger accomplishments than clear-eyed rationality would allow. Unvarnished realism isn’t always wise, but neither are unexamined lies we tell ourselves. Sometimes it’s healthy to delude ourselves. Facing...
HEALTH
TODAY.com

An undeniable truth of the pandemic: Kids are amazing

My thoughts are with you if you are a parent who sent your child back to school and in-person learning this week, on the heels of another COVID-ladened holiday season. Well, that’s when my thoughts are not with me, which, these days is all the time, because as a mother to three young children I cannot stop my worrisome thinking.
KIDS
Sandusky Register

Hard truths we must learn

The phrase "critical race theory" describes a college level course that chronicles the nation's history in relationship to the institution of slavery. It is not being taught in our public K-12 schools primarily because it is not coursework designed for students in that age bracket. Path to Freedom sculpture commemorates...
SANDUSKY, OH
SFGate

'I know my parents love me, but they don't love my people'

Growing up, Angela Tucker felt like a racial impostor. She may have looked Black, but she didn't feel that way. Tucker, 36, is an adoptee raised by White parents in a city that was 88 percent White when she was growing up. It left her disconnected from music such as jazz and blues music, Black art forms she didn't discover her passion for until adulthood. She covered her natural hair with wigs and weaves, uncomfortable with how her curly strands appeared in predominantly White environments.
SOCIETY
Daily Beast

The Way We Think About the Messiah Is Very Problematic

The arrival of a newborn is always an occasion for celebration and joy. A child’s first Christmas, however, is also an opportunity for family members to project their hopes and unfulfilled dreams onto the next generation. That Harvard onesie or baseball bat under the tree are not-so-subtle hints about the life you want for your child. Just as people heap expectations on new arrivals today, baby Jesus had a lot to live up to. For Christians, Jesus is the Messiah, the anointed one of God, a descendant of King David, and the one who would save the world. That’s a lot for any of us to shoulder, but especially an infant. These messianic expectations are particularly prominent during the Christmas season popping up everywhere from beloved Carols to children’s Christmas books. But what does it mean to call Jesus the Messiah? And did Jesus live up to society’s expectations?
RELIGION
The Guardian

Home truths about domestic science

At my grammar school in the 1960s, girls took domestic science while boys studied civics/local history (Letters, 17 December). DS lessons began with the making and embroidering of a gingham apron; for the practical lessons, we were bussed to the kitchens of a secondary modern school 15 miles away as our grammar school did not have a DS “laboratory”. The boys used to eat our lemon meringue pies on the bus during the return journey to school. One report of mine read: “Her results are fair but she shows little enthusiasm for washing up and cleaning sinks.” I failed to earn my washing-up badge at Brownies, not surprisingly.
SCIENCE
Lifehacker

10 of the Best Ways We hacked Each Others' Lives in 2021

The best part about my job is that I get to wake up every day not knowing what the writers and editors on the Lifehacker staff are about to teach me. I “edit” their work, which is to say that I get to read all their brilliance about an hour before you do. We write to serve our readers, but in the process, we get to learn from each other, too.
TECHNOLOGY
IFLScience

This Is What Nostradamus Actually Predicted Would Happen In 2022

If you've spent enough time on the Internet towards the end of the year, you've probably come across a fair few "this is what famed astrologer Nostradamus predicted for next year" articles. A lot of them tend to make out like the predictions are set in stone, as though Nostradamus was sat in the 1500s writing "and in 2021 you'll all be dealing with COVID, which is going to be an absolute nightmare, but brace yourselves because in 2022 Chris Pratt's voicing Mario."
ASTRONOMY
earth.com

It’s Too Late: The 6th Mass Extinction Is Here

Here we sit, with our lattes and AirPods, during the sixth mass extinction. As absurd as that sounds, a mass extinction doesn’t always mean explosive volcanoes and apocalyptic asteroids. Mass extinction is an event that at least 75% of species are killed due to environmental factors in a relatively short amount of time. And that’s in geologic time! Geologically speaking, a “short amount of time” is anything less than 2.8 million years. While that far exceeds our human lifespans, it’s a bit of a wake-up call. We could be losing three-quarters of Earth’s species, all while we obliviously take another sip of caramel flavored foam.
SCIENCE

