According to the Natrona County Fire Protection District, in 2021 they had the lowest number of runs in the past five years, totaling 1749, compared to 1802 in 2020, 2094 in 2019, and 2082 in 2018. The biggest decrease compared to previous years was from medical incidents, which went from...

NATRONA, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO