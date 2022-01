Trafficking victims may qualify for special immigration benefits to remain in the country. But there are pitfalls too. Many victims of a large-scale South Georgia labor trafficking ring regained their freedom on the same day: Nov. 17, 2021. On that Wednesday, law enforcement rescued 26 migrant farmworkers from the living quarters they were held in and took them to a victims’ center set up in Douglas, a town of 12,000 in rural Coffee County.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 20 HOURS AGO