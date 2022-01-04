ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

How to get the Black Ice skin in Rainbow Six Siege

By John Hansen
gamepur.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIn any game that offers character customization via cosmetics, there are bound to be certain items that are more sought after than others. In Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege, the Black Ice weapon skin is one of these. Here is how you...

www.gamepur.com

Comments / 0

Related
firstsportz.com

How to Get New Fortnite Krampus and Globe shaker Skins in Chapter 3

The new Fortnite Krampus and Globe shaker Skins have finally been re-released in the game after a lot of speculations from the online community. The Fortnite Krampus and Globe shaker Skins have been released on the occasion of the upcoming Christmas and fans have already gone gaga over these Christmas-themed skins.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

OPI and Xbox give away Forza Horizon 5, Halo Infinite skins in nail polish collab

Xbox and OPI Polish, the latter which is a prominent nail polish manufacturer, announced a collaboration on Tuesday featuring 12 gaming-themed nail polish colors, alongside exclusive in-game content for both Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5 available to those who purchase the limited-time shades. Xbox stated that the collection will go on sale starting February 1.
VIDEO GAMES
firstsportz.com

How to Get New Fortnite Black Ice Legends Pack in Chapter 3 Season 1

The new Fortnite Black Ice Legends Pack has been re-released in the game after the onset of a new chapter in Fortnite, being the latest pack in Chapter 3 season 1. The Fortnite Black Ice Legends Pack has been released on the occasion of the new chapter in Fortnite and fans have already gone gaga over this new skin.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Rainbow Six Extraction director reveals how it's adapting Siege Operators to fight aliens

Rainbow Six Extraction's creative director has revealed how Operators from Siege were adapted for the new game. When it launches next month, Rainbow Six Extraction will bring over a selection of Operators from Rainbow Six Siege. In a new interview with PLAY Magazine, which you can buy here, Extraction creative director Patrik Methe reveals that the team had "heated discussions" concerning which Operators from Siege would make the cut for Extraction.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Clancy
realsport101.com

Is Rainbow Six Extraction going to have crossplay?

Is Ubisoft stepping beyond Siege's cross-platform matchmaking?. Rainbow Six Siege - Ubisoft's latest Rainbow Six game and the title before Extraction - has a strange cross-play system that is limited to the same console family and does not allow console players to enter into matchmaking with PC players. This is fair considering the tactical combat Siege is based upon, but it's also limiting. With Extraction being a different kind of game, we want to know where it stands. Is Rainbow Six Extraction going to have crossplay features? If it does, what are they going to look like?
VIDEO GAMES
FanSided

Rainbow Six Extraction Pricing, post-launch content and Buddy Pass details

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction is set to release on January 20, 2022, making it one of next year’s first big launches. Given that we’re just a few weeks away from the release of Ubisoft’s highly anticipated tactical co-op shooter, let’s go over everything we know about it, including the gameplay, post-launch and endgame content, and pricing.
VIDEO GAMES
Charlie INTEL

How to get Fortnite Boba Fett skin: Star Wars bundle & price

Epic Games have added the popular Star Wars bounty hunter, Boba Fett as a brand-new skin in Fortnite Chapter 3, and here’s everything you need to know, including the price and bundle. There have been plenty of fun Fortnite crossovers for fans to enjoy in Chapter 3, Season 1....
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Black Ice
attackofthefanboy.com

Genshin Impact 2.4 How to get the new Ningguang Skin

Genshin Impact‘s version 2.4 “Fleeting Colors in Flight” is only a few days away and players are already gearing up for what looks to be one of Genshin’s best updates. With that said, among the many additions coming to the title, one of the best is the arrival of a new skin for fan-favorite Geo 4-star Ningguang, called “Orchid’s Evening Gown”. But how will you be able to get it? We will now tell you how to get Ningguang’s new skin (outfit) “Orchid’s Evening Gown” on Genshin Impact’s version 2.4 so that you can show all who oppose you the true power of the Tianquan of the Liyue Qixing, now on her formal wear.
VIDEO GAMES
realsport101.com

Rainbow Six Extraction Operators: All playable operators & unique gadgets

Grab your gadgets and get ready to fight. Rainbow Six Extraction is a new game from Ubisoft set in the Rainbow Six universe - it's going to feature a few familiar faces from Rainbow Six Siege, but they're not going to be exactly as you remember them. Here's everything you need to know about the playable Operators launching with Rainbow Six Extraction and how they'll be fighting the mysterious Alien threat that's bearing down on humanity.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

All Operators with a marksman rifle in Rainbow Six Siege

Each Operator in Rainbow Six Siege has a distinct loadout that makes them viable for specific playstyles. Some have an LMG, while others have an SMG, shotgun, or something completely unique. If you like to play using a certain weapon or need to get kills with a weapon for a challenge, then you need to know which Operators use it. This guide covers every Operator with a marksman rifle, allowing you to quickly choose the one you prefer before a round starts.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
player.one

Virtus.pro Puts Rainbow Six Siege Roster on Inactive Status

Virtus.pro announced that it's putting its entire Rainbow Six Siege roster on inactive status. The main reason was that the team had performed below expectations, compared to last year. In a post, the organization revealed that there are many factors that contributed to this poor performance. One of these was...
VIDEO GAMES
sirusgaming.com

How to Get Frozen Peely Skin Early Glitch in Fortnite

The Frozen Peely Skin is an outfit that is part of the Winterfest ’21 set and is not yet available as you have to wait for 12 days of Christmas to be able to unlock this present. However, players are going wild as they see some players sporting this cool outfit. The Frozen Peely skin has been widely advertised, but you haven’t received it yet! If you’re one of them, you might wonder how to unlock the Frozen Polar Peely Outfit early?
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Call of Duty 2022 Could Feature a Mode Similar to Rainbow Six Siege

New leaks regarding the upcoming annual Call of Duty release, currently rumored to be Modern Warfare II, have revealed a mode, not unlike Rainbow Six Siege. One leaker, known as Ralph (@RalphsValve), has put together a collection of threads detailing several leaks concerning this year's upcoming 2022 Call of Duty (COD) release. From details of the AI's programming to the resurgence of a DMZ mode, COD 2022 is shaping up to be an interesting installment in the franchise.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingintel.com

Modern Warfare 2 Attackers vs Defenders Mode Leak Sounds Like Rainbow Six Siege

It seems that Call of Duty 2022 is going to have a Rainbow Six Siege mode, according to new leaks for Modern Warfare 2. We’re barely halfway into Call of Duty Vanguard Season 1 and already fans are discussing leaks for the next game. We’ve known for a while that COD 2022 is Modern Warfare 2, although Activision is yet to confirm anything about the game.
VIDEO GAMES
firstsportz.com

How to get the Fortnite Snow Stealth Slone skin in Chapter 3

The new Fortnite Snow Stealth Slone skin has finally been released in the game after the crew pack for this month was revealed to the online community. Epic Games have officially revealed the January 2022 Fortnite Crew Pack. It includes several other items apart from this skin. It has been...
VIDEO GAMES
sciencetimes.com

10 Best Skins for Female Players and How To Get Them

Even though CS:GO and most other FPS games out there are mostly played by male gamers, there are some females who invest the time to get the skills needed to dominate the game. As we all know, girls have a unique taste in aesthetics, and CS:GO developers have definitely thought about their needs.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy