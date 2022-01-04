ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

White Neighborhood Complains About NYC’s ‘Racial And Ethnic’ COVID-19 Testing Plan

By Bruce C.T. Wright
RNB Cincy 100.3
RNB Cincy 100.3
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SLUDn_0dctOnVc00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QzGUO_0dctOnVc00

People line up to get Covid-19 testing and vaccination in the heart of Harlem, New York City, on December 19, 2021. | Source: Anadolu Agency / Getty


A s the country buckles down amid the current surge of COVID-19 infections, residents in one predominately white New York City neighborhood have criticized the city’s plan that it says prioritizes testing and treatment along “racial and ethnic” lines. The Big Apple’s infection rate has been spiking in recent weeks, including in Staten Island’s South Shore neighborhood, where a city councilmember said his constituents “are being turned away after waiting for hours” for
COVID-19 testing provided by the city.

A staffer for City Councilman Joe Borelli, who represents Staten Island, informed New York City’s Department of Health and Mental Hygiene of the issue and was reportedly told in response that “they would prioritize neighborhoods flagged by the city’s Taskforce on Racial Inclusion & Equity,” according to the New York Post .

MORE: After Blaming COVID-19 Spread On Black People, Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick Tests Positive For Virus

A list of city neighborhoods that are “most impacted by COVID-19” and “have a high percentage of other health and socioeconomic disparities” included dozens of racially diverse communities in the city. Three neighborhoods in Staten Island were ranked 33rd — last — on the list.

“I think we are clearly not on their racial and ethnic rubric priority list,” Borelli told the New York Post.

New York City health officials responded in part by telling the Post that communities that have “borne the brunt of this pandemic due to structural racism” were being prioritized.

The city’s Department of Health and Mental Hygiene explained last month in a letter inviting proposals for “Public Health Vending Machines” that it is “committed to improving health outcomes for all New Yorkers by explicitly advancing racial equity and social justice. Racial equity does not mean simply treating everyone equally, but rather, allocating resources and services in such a way that explicitly addresses barriers imposed by structural racism (i.e. policies and institutional practices that perpetuate racial inequity) and White privilege (i.e. historical and contemporary advantages in access to resources and opportunities afforded to White people) so that all people have access to what they need to enjoy full, healthy lives.”

Ironically, in 2020 at what seemed like the height of the pandemic, an ABC News analysis found that white neighborhoods had more access to COVID-19 testing sites at a time when Black and Latino communities were being hit the hardest by the effects of the coronavirus.

“We’ve been to locations that are predominantly African American where everyone had insurance and they couldn’t get tested,” Dr. Ala Stanford , a decorated and revered physician who is hailed as a health champion for Black communities, said at the time.

Interestingly enough, there were no complaints coming from Staten Island’s South Shore — or any other white communities — back then.

This is America.

SEE ALSO:

Ben Carson Says We Should Stop Testing Asymptomatic People For COVID-19 In Order To Slow Positive Cases

Mainstream Media Slammed For ‘Anti-Black’ Omicron News Coverage ‘Spreading Misinformation’

[ione_media_gallery src="https://newsone.com" id="3917798" overlay="true"]

Comments / 0

Related
Phys.org

Racial demographics influence school choices for white, Asian and Latino parents, finds study of NYC school preferences

White, Asian and Latino parents in New York City all express strong racial/ethnic preferences in where to send their kids to high school, according to a study just published in Sociology of Education. The study suggests that these preferences contribute substantially to school segregation in New York, which has one of the most racially segregated school systems in the country.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Deseret News

Perspective: In the age of omicron, it’s time to change how we talk about COVID-19 testing

Do you remember the reasoning for why we had to go on lockdown for two weeks in 2020? We were told it was to flatten the curve, to protect our hospitals from overload. After that, the goal posts changed. We were never really told the reason why we had to drastically alter our daily lives, especially after several highly effective vaccines were made available to high-risk populations exactly a year ago.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
CBS New York

Increased COVID Testing Crucial Under Mayor Adams’ Plan For NYC Schools

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Millions of Americans are preparing to return to school and work as COVID surges across the country. In New York, Mayor Eric Adams and other local leaders are preparing to implement a new COVID plan, CBS2’s John Dias reported Sunday. As COVID cases grew, local officials knew they needed a stronger plan in schools. Teachers voiced their concerns, which helped fuel changes. “We’re going to get through this with facts and not fear. We’re going to get through this by being prepared,” Adams said. Starting Monday, PCR testing at schools will be doubled. Vaccinated and unvaccinated students will be tested....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wabcradio.com

NYC officials prioritizing COVID-19 tests based on “race and inequity”

NEW YORK CITY (77WABC) – New York City health officials are reportedly prioritizing COVID-19 tests for minorities. Emails between Staten Island City Councilman Joe Borelli and a representative from the Department of Health and Mental Hygiene indicate that city officials are prioritizing specific neighborhoods for COVID testing based on “race and inequity.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Several NYC subway stations open up COVID-19 testing sites

NEW YORK – As New York City continues to ramp up COVID-19 testing, several testing sites have been set up at subway stations across the boroughs. Beginning Thursday, free, walk-in PCR testing is being offered at seven stations: Manhattan – Times Square-42nd Street (Monday – Sunday: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.) Manhattan – Grand Central […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Bay News 9

Five new state-run COVID-19 testing sites open in NYC

NEW YORK — New York state opened one COVID-19 testing site in each of the five boroughs on Wednesday, Gov. Kathy Hochul said. State-run testing sites are up and running at the following five sites, Hochul said in a press release:. Adam Clayton Powell State Office Building (163 West...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Borelli
Person
Ben Carson
darientimes.com

NYC schools will increase COVID-19 testing to stay open

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City will increase COVID-19 testing in schools when the holiday break ends next week in an effort to keep classrooms open despite a surge in infections due to the highly infectious omicron variant of the virus, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Tuesday. New...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MySanAntonio

NYC plans to double covid testing in school when students return

New York City will double Covid PCR testing in schools when students return in January, Mayor Bill de Blasio said. De Blasio, Mayor-elect Eric Adams and Governor Kathy Hochul all spoke on Tuesday at a virus briefing of the importance of bringing students back to school in January, for kids and for parents. Schools are the "safest places to be in New York City," de Blasio said.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

NYC’s ‘Stay Safe, Stay Open’ schools plan will double COVID testing, provide take-home kits to kids

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City launched a new anti-coronavirus (COVID-19) program that officials said will help schools stay safe, so that they can stay open. When schools resume on Monday, Department of Education (DOE) facilities will see double the PCR testing, and a new effort utilizing take-home tests that Mayor Bill de Blasio said would help keep the city’s students safe.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#White People#Black People#Health Disparities#White Privilege#Racism#Anadolu Agency#The Big Apple#City#The New York Post#New Yorkers
Fox News

White House turns down Oct plan to boost COVID testing: report

The White House in October turned down a proposal that would have added more than 730 million at-home COVID tests to the market per month, according to a report this week. A plan by top industry experts from Harvard’s T.H. Chan School of Public Health, the COVID Collaborative, the Rockefeller Foundation, and other organizations, sought to ramp up manufacturing capabilities "to Prevent Holiday COVID Surge," first reported Vanity Fair Thursday.
POTUS
stardem.com

Will Black people survive the racial reckoning?

Wow, the racial reckoning after George Floyd sure has gotten a lot of black people killed!. According to the FBI, amid the extravaganza of violence following Floyd’s death in 2020, an additional 2,400 black males and 405 black females were killed, compared to 2019. The post-Floyd murder surge of 2020 is, by far, the largest year-to-year increase in homicide in U.S. history.
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
HuffingtonPost

I Joined A Far-Right Group Of Moms. What I Witnessed Was Frightening.

“Look out for the trigger words,” the woman says. She’s perched on a chair in front of the room. She’s well-dressed yet funky with elegant boots, a demure sweater and some colorful jewelry. “‘Equality,’ ‘diversity,’ ‘inclusion,’ ‘marginalization,’... These words are CRT. If you see these words in your kids’ homework, you need to speak out.”
ADVOCACY
RNB Cincy 100.3

RNB Cincy 100.3

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
730K+
Views
ABOUT

100.3 Cincy's R&B Station

 https://rnbcincy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy