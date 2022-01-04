ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Suns release Chandler Hutchison

By HoopsHype
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
Kellan Olson: Suns announce they have waived Chandler Hutchison

JD Shaw @JShawNBA

The Suns have waived Chandler Hutchison, per the team. Hutchison appeared in six games for Phoenix this season. – 5:14 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

The Suns have waived Chandler Hutchison. Not surprising given his lack of minutes for a severely shorthanded team pic.twitter.com/PWowkZd9aa5:14 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Deandre Ayton, Jae Crowder, JaVale McGee and Abdel Nader (knee) still in #NBA health and safety protocols going into Sunday’s game in Charlotte.

Chandler Hutchison (left knee soreness) questionable. #Suns6:52 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Deandre Ayton, Jae Crowder, JaVale McGee and Abdel Nader are still in health and safety protocols for tomorrow’s game. Frank Kaminsky and Dario Saric remain out, while Chandler Hutchison (left knee soreness) is questionable – 6:44 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Suns’ injury report for tomorrow’s game in Charlotte still has Deandre Ayton, Jae Crowder, JaVale McGee and Abdel Nader all listed as out due to health and safety protocols. Only addition is Chandler Hutchison, who is questionable with left knee soreness. – 5:32 PM

Comments / 0

fadeawayworld.net

Michael Jordan Apologized To Scottie Pippen For Including His Controversial Refusal To Play Against The Knicks With 1.8 Seconds Left In 1994 On The Last Dance

Contrary to what all of us thought about Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen's relationship, they weren't the best of friends off the court. His Airness and his incredible sidekick were something special on the floor, but after the games ended, they were like two regular co-workers and not the good friends everybody thought they were.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

Here’s How The Bucks Could Pull Off Big Trade For Buddy Hield

With the 2021-22 NBA trade deadline becoming a much more talked about subject, some fans are wondering whether or not the Milwaukee Bucks will look to make a move. Quite simply, it would be wise for the Bucks to do just that. Adding more offensive firepower would be welcome and a guy like Sacramento Kings’ shooting guard Buddy Hield might make perfect sense.
NBA
defector.com

Ja Morant Is The Only NBA Player

In the third quarter of last night’s Grizzlies-Nets game, Ja Morant received an ordinary and seemingly unthreatening outlet pass from Steven Adams before sharpening his gaze and turning up the court. He quickly put Kevin Durant on his hip, sprinted with the ball to overstretch two Brooklyn helpers, wound up from the three-point line, and exploded into the sky for the slam. The dunk catalyzed what would turn out to be a game-winning surge from the Grizz, giving them their fifth win in a row over pretty stiff competition. As violent as the dunk was, it was maybe not even Morant’s fifth-coolest play since Christmas.
NBA
The Spun

LeBron James Calls For NBA Announcer To Be Fired

During Wednesday night’s game between the Houston Rockets and Washington Wizards, broadcaster Glenn Consor made a very controversial remark. Shortly after Kevin Porter Jr. hit a clutch shot for the Rockets, Consor made a reference to the guard’s father. “You’ve got to give credit,” Consor said on the...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

