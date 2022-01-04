Suns release Chandler Hutchison

Kellan Olson: Suns announce they have waived Chandler Hutchison

The Suns have waived Chandler Hutchison, per the team. Hutchison appeared in six games for Phoenix this season. – 5:14 PM

The Suns have waived Chandler Hutchison. Not surprising given his lack of minutes for a severely shorthanded team pic.twitter.com/PWowkZd9aa – 5:14 PM

Deandre Ayton, Jae Crowder, JaVale McGee and Abdel Nader (knee) still in #NBA health and safety protocols going into Sunday’s game in Charlotte.

Chandler Hutchison (left knee soreness) questionable. #Suns – 6:52 PM

Deandre Ayton, Jae Crowder, JaVale McGee and Abdel Nader are still in health and safety protocols for tomorrow’s game. Frank Kaminsky and Dario Saric remain out, while Chandler Hutchison (left knee soreness) is questionable – 6:44 PM

Suns’ injury report for tomorrow’s game in Charlotte still has Deandre Ayton, Jae Crowder, JaVale McGee and Abdel Nader all listed as out due to health and safety protocols. Only addition is Chandler Hutchison, who is questionable with left knee soreness. – 5:32 PM

