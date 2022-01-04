ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Falls, ID

How Can You Find the Elusive and Essential Ice Melt Salt In Twin Falls

By Nate Bird
News Radio 1310 KLIX
News Radio 1310 KLIX
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

There are a lot of things you need to have handy during the winter in Idaho and one of those things has become like the toilet paper of 2020. Ice melt salt is harder to find than Bigfoot right now. Where To Get Winter Ice Melt In Twin Falls....

newsradio1310.com

Comments / 0

Related
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Why Being Snowed-In In Idaho Is Bad For You

The snow continues to come and come in Twin Falls and the state of Idaho this week and as it piles up in yards and the roads, people are finding themselves stuck at home. Unable to make it to work, they are forced to work from home, take the day off, or try until they finally get out or are stuck. Staying home from work is fun, but being snowed-in for too long can take its toll and be bad for you.
IDAHO STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Survey Says Twin Falls is Third Fastest Growing Place in Idaho

Are you surprised? U-Haul is a metric for Idaho growth. There are also other measurements, but the number of moving vans coming to Idaho gives an indication Twin Falls is bursting at the seams. Figures compiled by U-Haul show Idaho is the ninth most popular destination for its trucks. Along with the state, Twin Falls is the third most popular destination. Moscow is first and Coeur d’Alene is second. You can find the breakdown at this link supplied by the Coeur d’Alene Press.
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

10 Commandments for a Good Winter Life in Southern Idaho

There are a lot of religious people across Southern Idaho. Their beliefs vary a bit between the organizations, but it seems the majority believe that there are things you should and should not do to be a good person. The 10 commandments from The Bible are often the base rules on how to live a good life. Those aren't the only 10 commandments out there though.
TWIN FALLS, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Lifestyle
City
Twin Falls, ID
Twin Falls, ID
Lifestyle
State
Idaho State
State
Utah State
News Radio 1310 KLIX

5 Things You Need To Do Before The Next Winter Storm In Idaho

Preparing for winter in Idaho looks different for everyone. For some that means getting their livestock arranged, for others, it may be something simple like buying firewood or getting their car prepared for the inevitable weather. For people new to the area that may not have experienced an Idaho winter yet, some adjustments and culture shocks are guaranteed to happen. I thought I had known cold weather and what needed to be done, but I wish someone had prepared me a little more. Here are some things I wish I knew before the winter had started.
IDAHO STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

VIDEO: Angry Cattle Roam Idaho Interstate

First, caution. There is some strong language in the video posted to Facebook. This is one of those “only in Idaho” treatments. The other day, a picture of a guy driving in a Miata with the top down popped up on Facebook. Same “only in Idaho” slogan. The post said it was happening here in Twin Falls as heavy snow fell on Blue Lakes Boulevard.
IDAHO STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

5 Places Guaranteed To Be Crowded On Weekends In Twin Falls

Running errands can be such a drag. You have to deal with weather, traffic, spending money and of course crowds. There are some places in Twin Falls that seem to be more crowded than most. You don't want to avoid these places, as they have the best deals and best products, but maybe finding time in the week would be better to avoid the crowds that consume them on the weekends.
TWIN FALLS, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Salt#Pets#Facebook Marketplace#Autozone
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Biking
NewsBreak
Shopping
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Twin Falls Mobile Home Total Loss, Five Displaced by Fire

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Five people have been displaced by an early Tuesday morning mobile home fire in Twin Falls. According to Battalion Chief Eric Schmits, Twin Falls Fire Department crews were called at around 6:30 a.m. to the mobile home park on Grandview Ave for a home on fire. Schmits said everyone had made it out of the mobile home. There were two minor injuries reported. Firefighters put out the blaze in about ten minutes. Schmits said the owner of the park is letting the family live in an office trailer temporarily as they lost everything in the fire. The cause is under investigation.
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

One Stop Shop At Bridal Expo In Twin Falls January 7th and 8th

Did you get engaged over the holidays this year? Have you been putting off your wedding due to the pandemic, so more friends and family could attend? Have you been putting off your wedding just cause planning for a wedding is exhausting and terrible? If you are looking to tie the knot soon and are looking for ideas or hoping to finish the last bit of planning or anywhere in-between, then you are in luck.
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Someone Using Fire to Keep Warm Blamed for Large Twin Falls Fire

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Investigators have determined someone using fire to stay warm as the cause of the large commercial building fire in downtown Twin Falls on New Year's Eve. The Twin Falls Fire Department Chief Les Kenworthy announced Tuesday afternoon, in coordination with the Idaho State Fire Marshal's office, the fire that destroyed the Ford Transfer and Storage Company's building and the property stored inside was a warming fire started by someone. Multiple fire crews from across the area responded to the building on Wall Ave late Friday night as crews tried to fight the fire from inside, but had to pull back and work to contain the flames to the building. Two large ladder trucks sprayed water from above while other crews worked from various angles to put the fire out. The contents of roughly 40 private and business units went up in flames, according to fire officials. Firefighters eventually left the scene New Year's Day a little after 7 a.m.
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

School Closures Around The Magic Valley Monday, January 3rd

School districts around the Magic Valley have been canceling classes for Monday, January 3rd due to poor road and travel conditions. So far these schools have canceled classes:. Jerome School District. Filer School District. Gooding Schools. Hansen Schools. Wendell Schools. North Valley Academy. Shoshone School District. We will update as...
JEROME, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

60 mph Winds Expected in Southern Idaho’s Next Storm

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Expect to see high winds and blowing snow as the first storm of 2022 rolls into Southern Idaho Tuesday evening. The U.S. National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for much of the southern portion of the state. Parts of Owyhee and south Twin Falls County are under a Winter Storm Warning; northern parts of the Wood River Valley are also included in the warning. Heavy snow is expected in some areas, up to three inches in mountain areas. Winds could gust as high as 60 mph. The Western Magic Valley area could see wind gusts as high as 50 mph. The gusts will result in blowing snow and reduced visibility. Some areas could see up to two inches of new snow. Winds are expected between 11 p.m. to 11 a.m. Tuesday. The Eastern part of the Magic Valley could see up to two inches of snow in the lower areas while above 6,000 feet there could be up to six inches of new snow. Wind gusts could get up to 45 mph causing blowing and drifting snow. Anticipate low visibility, according to the NWS. In the Wood River Valley area expect up to five inches of new snow, high winds are not predicted. The next weather system is expected to push into eastern Idaho with high winds and several inches of snow as well. For the latest road information, including possible closures, always go to 511.idaho.gov.
TWIN FALLS COUNTY, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

News Radio 1310 KLIX

Twin Falls, ID
9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News 1310 KLIX has the best news coverage for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy