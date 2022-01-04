Spurs vs. Raptors: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions
The San Antonio Spurs (14-22) play against the Toronto Raptors (17-17) at Scotiabank Arena
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Tuesday January 4, 2022
San Antonio Spurs 104, Toronto Raptors 129 (Final)
It's getting awfully difficult to imagine Fred VanVleet missing the All-Star Game: theathletic.com/3051943/2022/0…
A snippet from my chat with San Antonio Spurs big man Jock Landale. Jock outlines the support he has received from his Boomers teammates, including Joe Ingles, Patty Mills and Andrew Bogut as he navigates his rookie season in the NBA.
Full chat: https://t.co/pfISinnSvH pic.twitter.com/r685WDNKeH – 11:30 PM
Took care of business
Game Highlights | @TangerineHoops
The triple take: Raptors 129, Spurs 104
1. The Spurs finally got a handle on FVV (in the 4Q, when he didn’t play)
2. Turnovers and rebounding and general sloppiness were an issue, too
3. Poeltl and a few others showed up, but who else? expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… via @expressnews – 10:29 PM
The Suns signed the Raptors playoff version of Bismack Biyombo to a 10-day hardship deal. – 10:16 PM
Knicks were outrebounded badly in Toronto – turn it around tonight with big edge over Indiana, which will warm Thibodeau’s heart. Randle with 16 to go with 30 points. – 10:09 PM
Pop’s takeaway from Keldon Johnson’s first three games of this road trip: “Keldon’s not playing well.”
This is accurate. – 10:00 PM
Guard @Fred VanVleet is the first Raptors player to score 30+ points in 3 straight games since Kawhi Leonard in Jan. 2019 (4 straight). VanVleet is also the 6th player in Raptors history to score 30+ points in at least 3 straight games. @ESPNStatsInfo bit.ly/3dSIx8V – 9:59 PM
ME: “Just say the fans were holding you back all that time.”
VanVLEET: “Nah, nah, nah. Can’t do that. All-Star voting.” – 9:51 PM
Joe Wieskamp said Doug McDermott has been a key mentor for him right now and he’s modeling his game like Doug’s, not just with the shooting, but also cutting off the ball. – 9:49 PM
3 wins in a row for the #Raptors…
They move to .500 thanks to Van Vleet, Champagnie & more
@Paul Jones & I break it all down in the latest #SmithAndJones vlog
Fred VanVleet shouts out @RP3natural for breaking down more player types than just the traditional five positions. – 9:45 PM
Pop on Raptors reducing fan capacity by 50% following new restrictions announced by Ontario province:
“Fans are the life blood of everything…but this is the world we live in…you have to give them credit for making decisions they think are good for their public and city.” – 9:44 PM
Fred VanVleet on Scottie Barnes (11-9-8) nearly missing out on the triple-double: “It was fun watching him try to get it. It’s tough. It’s not as easy as it looks.” – 9:41 PM
The (relative) old heads have the Raptors rolling, a quick one off the latest win
thestar.com/sports/raptors… – 9:41 PM
Justin Champagnie on Fred VanVleet: “All-Star. What he’s doing is incredible… He’s been putting on a show for everybody to see that he deserves to be an all-star. Me, personally, not being biassed, I think he deserves it. He’s been doing his thing and it’s fun to watch, man.” – 9:37 PM
Justin Champagnie said his brother routinely calls him during games — and leaves him voicemails. I told him I yell at my mom for doing that. – 9:35 PM
Dejounte Murray is the team leader in defensive rebounds.
Opponents have collected 14 or more offensive boards in 4 of the last 5 games without Murray.
Opps usually collect 11 off boards against the Spurs defense. – 9:34 PM
Nurse on VanVleet’s all-star candidacy: “We’ve gotta climb the standings some, I just think that’s part of it, and if we do then he certainly will deserve it… We know what he brings. He brings winning and leadership, scoring, great defender. So he’s gotta be in consideration.” – 9:33 PM
The Spurs are one of the top teams in transition defense, but tonight the Raptors scored an opponent season high 25 fast break points. – 9:32 PM
In 4 of the 5 games without Dejounte Murray, Spurs opponents have made 20 or more free throws.
Opponents usually make 15 free throws against the Spurs’ defense. – 9:30 PM
Raptors scored 26 points off of 20 Spurs turnovers, but Pop wasn’t using that as excuse even though he had to use what he called“some strange lineups” due to
DJ, McDermott & Walker being out. – 9:29 PM
Completing the back-to-back in Boston tomorrow.
Champagnie says w/ a smile post game: “I’m used to playing in front of nobody.”
He tells us on @FAN590 the #Raptors have to find their own energy…given the fact there are no fans in the stands.
Justin w/ a career high 14p.
FVV: 33p (3rd straight of 30+)
Raps win 128-104 – 9:24 PM
“I thought that rebounding and turnovers were our demise tonight.” – Coach Pop on the loss to the Raptors – 9:21 PM
Fred VanVleet over his last 5 games:
31 points, 9 assists, 6-14 3P.
27 points, 12 assists, 6-10 3P.
31 points, 9 assists, 4-13 3P.
35 points, 5 assists, 7-13 3P.
33 points, 7 assists, 7-14 3P.
Raptors were +79 with him, -14 without him.
Looks like an all-star to me. – 9:15 PM
The Spurs fall to the Raptors by 25 points.
The Spurs are now…
…14-22 overall
…7-12 on the road
…6-7 against the East
…4-6 in their last 10 games
…1-4 without Murray
…on a 4-game losing streak for the 3rd time this season pic.twitter.com/FJUAi8J8Mq – 9:14 PM
Raptors now 8-2 in their last 10 home games after starting the season 2-8, 17-17 overall. It’s coming together. – 9:13 PM
‘Topes win! 129-104. For the first time since Nov. 14, when they were 7-7, the Raptors are back to .500. 33 for VanVleet, 21 for Trent, seven in double figures. – 9:13 PM
Josh Primo got the pasta and the sauce – 9:13 PM
Raptors will win going away, at .500 for first time since they were 7-7 in early November – 9:10 PM
Pascal Siakam has grabbed 45 rebounds over his last 3 games (19, 14, 12).
Not only is that the most he’s ever recorded in a 3-game stretch, it’s 10 rebounds MORE than he’s ever recorded in a 3-game stretch. – 9:08 PM
@JWieskamp21 | #PorVida
At 17-17, the Raptors will get back to .500 for the first time since they were 7-7 more than 7 weeks ago, and with a big game in Milwaukee coming up tomorrow night, all 5 starters logged fewer than 34 minutes. Good win. – 9:06 PM
Scottie Barnes will now check out. He finishes the night with 11 points, nine rebounds, and eight assists. – 9:03 PM
Jaylen Morris checks in after signing his 10 day contract on Saturday – 9:02 PM
I bet we’re looking at the second straight game where FVV sits the entire fourth quarter and still has 30-plus – 8:59 PM
Barnes has 9-8-7, and by his reaction to a Precious Achiuwa missed layup on what would have been assist No. 8, I think he knows it. – 8:57 PM
This Siakam-Barnes-Anunoby “Cavaliers-lite” frontline is what basketball dreams are made of. – 8:56 PM
Khem Birch has a knee cut. Alert the authorities. – 8:53 PM
Raptors broadcast crew reports Khem Birch getting a cut on his knee attended to – 8:53 PM
7th 20-point deficit of the season for the Spurs.
They haven’t trailed by 20 since 12/15/21.
They haven’t won a game when down by 20 this season. – 8:52 PM
From @Toronto Raptors_PR @Fred VanVleet joins a select group of @Toronto Raptors to hit 30+pts in 3 consecutive games. He is one of six (Kawhi Lowry DeRozan Carter and Mike James) #rtz #Raptors – 8:50 PM
12 min to go
3Q: Raptors by 16
TOR takes the 3Q 29-28
TOR winning 3PT line by 24, mid-range by 12, and FT line by 6
Spurs winning paint by 26
The Spurs have a back-to-back tomorrow in Boston pic.twitter.com/UKrWBoZkqT – 8:48 PM
Josh and Jock running the break! 🙌
@Josh Primo ➡️ @Jock Landale
Khem Birch just went back to the locker room in some pain after banging knees on that last foul before the quarter ended. – 8:47 PM
Raptors up 16 heading into the fourth, FVV with 33, Siakam’s got 16-11 – 8:47 PM
Raps up 97-81 after 3. VanVleet has 33-7, Siakam has 16-11-4, and Barnes has triple 7s. Primo with 11 off the bench in his homecoming. – 8:46 PM
@Josh Primo | #PorVida
@Josh Primo | #PorVida pic.twitter.com/PkSQ65LQsF – 8:40 PM
Josh Primo at 19 years old is the calmest Spur with the ball in his hands since Boris Diaw lol – 8:39 PM
Before that last Trent Jr. make, the Spurs had cut the Raptors’ 18 point lead down to 10.
Spurs are winning the paint by 26 and starting to close the Raptors’ advantage from the FT line – 8:39 PM
Josh Primo’s other NBA skill, besides the obvious catch-and-shoot ability: He always seems to make the right pass. – 8:39 PM
Josh Primo is the 3rd Spur in double figures scoring with 11 points.
6 points from three
3 points from the FT line
2 points in the paint
Raptors by 14 – 8:37 PM
POELTL JAM! 🔨💥
POELTL JAM! 🔨💥
double-double for Jak with 19 PTS and 12 REB!
Raps PR informs that Fred VanVleet has become the first Raptor since Kawhi Leonard to drop 30+ in three straight games – 8:35 PM
Objectively funny that Darius Garland is outperforming Ja on the same night that FVV is going off because both fan bases are starting to hate each other over All-Star takes. – 8:33 PM
Spurs largest deficits without Murray in the last 5 games:
vs DET -1, won
vs UTA – 18, lost
@ MEM -19, lost
@ DET -9, lost
@ TOR -18, ??? – 8:32 PM
Raptors by 18, their new largest lead of the game.
TOR winning the 3PT line 42-18 – 8:30 PM
On an otherwise dull Tuesday night in January as the dog days of the NBA season approach, why not get into a shootout?
Raptors up 79-66 with 8:35 left in the third quarter over San Antonio – 8:26 PM
I asked Gregg Popovich pre-game if he thought Fred VanVleet was having an all-star caliber season. He said he hadn’t spent much time looking at the Raptors and didn’t feel qualified to say. I think his answer might be different post-game. – 8:23 PM
Update: @Fred VanVleet has 31pts so far 🔥 #NBAAllStar
3 straight 30+ point games for FVV
VanVleet is up to 31, and has an off chance at his own franchise record if he wants it. – 8:20 PM
Still amazing to think Raptors came away with Fred VanVleet, Pascal Siakam and Jakob Poeltl from one draft period. Poeltl the lottery pick has become an excellent starting C. FVV could be undrafted to all-star and late pick Siakam won MIP, was All-NBA and key championship starter – 8:14 PM
halfway point
that patented Spurs ball movement 🤌✨
@Tre Jones | @Keita Bates-Diop | @Devin Vassell | #PorVida pic.twitter.com/pljJvEFpQb – 8:10 PM
Raptors had their jumpers going in during that first half.
Toronto made 50% of their 3s and 60% of their mid-rangers pic.twitter.com/6up51Ju3cJ – 8:08 PM
Fred VanVleet from 3 over the last 6 quarters: 13-for-22. – 8:08 PM
12 of Toronto’s 32 rebounds in the first half were off the offensive glass. – 8:06 PM
Half: Raptors by 15
TOR takes the 2Q 38-24
Raptors winning the 3PT line by 21 points, FT line by 8, and mid-range by 6
Spurs winning the paint by 20 pic.twitter.com/yYWMJDU4oc – 8:05 PM
Fred VanVleet’s first half: 24 points, 5 assists, 9-15 FG, 6-9 3P, and at this rate he may only have 1 more quarter to add to it. Raptors lead by 15 after 24 minutes. – 8:05 PM
Fred’s got 24, Raptors hang 68 on Spurs in a half and up 15; still, the defence is not up to snuff – 8:04 PM
Raptors lead 68-53 at half, VanVleet with 24 and 5 while shooting 6-of-9 from three. All-Star push going well. – 8:04 PM
Raps up 68-53. VanVleet has 24 points, including six 3s. – 8:03 PM
fvv, gtj, og, pascal, and scottie barnes is such a lethal 5-man unit, especially when fred makes every shot – 8:02 PM
15th 15-point deficit for the Spurs this season.
They enter 1-13 when trailing by 15 points in a game. – 8:01 PM
6 Guard 🙏🇨🇦
@Josh Primo | #PorVida
Raptors up 14, VanVleet’s got 21 already and he’s as hot from 3pt range as he’s ever been – 7:57 PM
51% of the Raptors points have been scored from three.
They’re winning the 3PT line by 15 points.
Raptors lead overall by 14.
Devin has 9 of the Spurs’ 15 points from three – 7:56 PM
The Spurs have trailed by double digits in 3 of their 5 games without Dejounte Murray. – 7:53 PM
The Raptors seem to think Siakam vs. 6-5, 190-pound Josh Primo in the paint is a mismatch. – 7:52 PM
The Spurs have fallen behind by 10 points in 61% of their games this season.
SA enters 2-19 when down by 10 – 7:52 PM
Raptors now winning the 3PT line by 12 and FT line by 8
Spurs winning the paint by 18
Raptors have their largest lead of 6 – 7:47 PM
Raptors always have the boards up. I’m just seeing ghosts. It’s been a while. My bad 🤦🏻♂️ – 7:46 PM
Until some recent subs, the Raptors were 6-7, 6-8, 6-8, 6-8, 6-9 – 7:43 PM
This is exactly what the Raptors hoped Jakob Poeltl would develop into when they made him the 9th-overall pick in 2016. He’s become such a solid 2-way big. Not a star in the traditional sense, but does so many things well on both ends of the floor. Really good player. – 7:43 PM
Not shocked to see Alec Burks starting at point guard after he started the second half in Toronto on Sunday. Today’s starting lineup, though, has not played much together this season. This will be only the third game Thibs has played these five guys together. – 7:40 PM
#PorVida pic.twitter.com/1s0ptEGKjC – 7:39 PM
never quit on the play! 💯😤
@Tre Jones | #GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/NtEcHf75KE – 7:38 PM
Woulda been a really nice moment to hear the ovation of Josh Primo – 7:38 PM
1Q: Raptors by 1
Vassell 11 pts | FVV 13 pts
Jakob 7 pts | Trent Jr. 10 pts
Spurs are winning the paint by 10
Raptors have small lead from all other scoring areas on floor
7 turnovers for Spurs in 1Q, 6 TOs for Raptors – 7:37 PM
30-25 Raptors aftr 1Q over Spurs. VanVleet remains 🔥with 13 so far. – 7:35 PM
Raptors certainly not operating at top efficiency but up 1 after a quarter
Fred’s got 13, Trent with 10 – 7:35 PM
Raps up 30-29 after a quarter. VanVleet has 13, Trent has 10, the rest of the team has not very many! – 7:34 PM
This guy make everything look easy
@Fred VanVleet | #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/bVd2jt9hOo – 7:31 PM
Spurs lead by 1 late in 1Q.
Where are each teams points coming from?
Spurs
Paint: 48%
3PT: 48%
FT line: 4%
Raptors
3PT: 46%
Paint: 23%
Mid-range: 23%
FT line: 8% – 7:28 PM
Raptors’ backcourt has 20 of the team’s first 24 points. VanVleet and Trent: 8-13 FG, 4-6 3P. Everybody else: 1-7 FG. – 7:27 PM
Certainly not a defensive struggle, Spurs up 25-24 at second timeout – 7:27 PM
This hasn’t been Siakam’s best defensive year, but his quickness on the perimeter is missing with him in foul trouble. Spurs zipping it around for good looks. – 7:27 PM
11 points in the 1Q for Devin Vassell.
9 of his 11 points from three.
Both teams with most of their points from three early on – 7:26 PM
Pascal’s buddy is taking it to the rim for the Spurs. Jakob’s got 7 pts & rebs early. – 7:25 PM
Dev started off the game with 2 straight triples!! 🎯
@Devin Vassell | #PorVida
@Devin Vassell | #PorVida pic.twitter.com/DBu4LEi8JT – 7:23 PM
Spurs lead early 10-8.
Devin with 6 of the 10 points for SA.
Both teams with all their points from three and the paint. – 7:17 PM
We’re underway up North! 🤙
➡️ https://t.co/ksrJfJM6WH pic.twitter.com/hzbYxI9O04 – 7:13 PM
Per Spurs, although Keita Bates-Diop is back after missing the Detroit game with a hamstring injury, Pop is sticking with the same starters he used Saturday against the Pistons:
Tre Jones, Derrick White, Devin Vassell, Keldon Johnson and Jakob Poeltl. – 7:08 PM
*Scottie Barnes braids alert* – 7:07 PM
Becky Hammon: NBA head-coaching pursuit hindered by working for only Spurs, never being head coach nba.nbcsports.com/2022/01/04/bec… – 7:00 PM
Some fam came to visit pic.twitter.com/WGMsohdL6a – 6:52 PM
Raptors sticking with what worked the other night: VanVleet, Trent, Anunoby. Barnes, Siakam start tonight vs. Spurs – 6:51 PM
Given a chance, the Austin #Spurs‘ Jaylen Morris will impress after joining the big club on a 10-day COVID hardship contract, Josh Primo believes.
“He’s like a utility guy. He’s got everything in his bag.”
expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… – 6:50 PM
Tonight’s @invisalign Starting Lineup pic.twitter.com/SNE8SYIFJS – 6:49 PM
Bucks injury report for Wednesday’s game against the Raptors:
Grayson Allen, Pat Connaughton – OUT (health and safety protocols)
Thanasis Antetokounmpo, Jordan Nwora, Semi Ojeleye – Questionable (health and safety protocols) – 6:39 PM
#ULTRADrip | #PorVida pic.twitter.com/7zFk7vfEtE – 6:38 PM
30 min til tip…
on @FAN590 pic.twitter.com/PcaeNZWSAV – 6:38 PM
Pop reiterated that the difference between Primo and Parker, who was 19 when he joined the Spurs, was that “Tony played a couple of years against grown men in the European Leagues before he came over so it was a little bit different situation.” – 6:37 PM
Josh Primo said he will have about 20 guests in attendance at Scotiabank Arena tonight.
“It was going to be in the hundreds if it wasn’t for what is going on with omicron,” he said. – 6:30 PM
Primo fondly recalled watching Vince Carter, DeMar Derozan and Rudy Gay as Raptors:
“I was talking to coach Pop about standing in front of the Raptors (with his club teammates) during the national anthem, and I was just star struck getting to see Rudy Gay for the 1st time.” – 6:23 PM
Spurs rookie and Toronto native Josh Primo says growing up watching the Raptors is a huge reason why he “loves this game so dearly.” – 6:21 PM
📻 @1200WOAI, @kxtn1350 AM & 107.5 FM HD 2 pic.twitter.com/4hQLZS9nZt – 6:15 PM
Spurs Josh Primo, the just turned 19-year-old 🇨🇦🏀 and the NBA's youngest player, has big plans, among them: "Playing on the national team and playing in the Olympics is one of my biggest goals"
Josh Primo said he was prepared to have hundreds of tickets for tonight’s game, but he got about 20, given the circumstances. Also said he’s very interested in playing for Canada down the road. – 5:57 PM
Josh Primo says he’s been planning for months on how to bring as many friends and family as possible to the game but with the restrictions the final number for who’s watching in the stands is around 20. pic.twitter.com/7AsaAGuHWB – 5:56 PM
Josh Primo says one of his future goals is to play on the Canadian National team and to play in the Olympics. – 5:55 PM
19yo Mississauga native Josh Primo on first NBA game in Toronto: “Its kinda weird. Its been my home for so long and I’m coming back now and I’m visiting, I’m the enemy. Its a warm feeling knowing that I’m gonna have family cheering me on but other than that its business as usual” pic.twitter.com/QaY6EV4lV1 – 5:52 PM
Gregg Popovich with high praise for Toronto product and Spurs rookie Joshua Primo and Raptor Favourite Son DeMar DeRozan pre-game
That’s about the news value of the chats with the coaches – 5:50 PM
“Joshua has an uncanny maturity about him. He’s not in a awe by the NBA. He knows how to play.” – Coach Pop on Josh Primo – 5:41 PM
Pop said the plan is for Dejounte Murray to join the team in Boston tomorrow. – 5:40 PM
Nick Nurse says Yuta Watanabe is “fine” and will be “out for a little while.” Team found out this morning. – 5:29 PM
Here’s the Celtics injury report for tomorrow’s game against the Spurs. Nobody except Broderick Thomas has been ruled out. Robert Williams (right big toe sprain) is probable. pic.twitter.com/A6zTks0NUx – 4:50 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Celtics say Robert Williams is probable vs. Spurs.
Romeo Langford (non-COVID), Aaron Nesmith (health and safety), and Jabari Parker (dental work) are all questionable.
Brodric Thomas (back pain) is out. – 4:49 PM
#NEBHInjuryReport vs San Antonio:
Romeo Langford (illness, non-COVID) – QUESTIONABLE
Aaron Nesmith (Health & Safety Protocols) – QUESTIONABLE
Jabari Parker (dental work) – QUESTIONABLE
Brodric Thomas (low back pain) – OUT
Robert Williams (right big toe sprain) – PROBABLE – 4:49 PM
Celtics Injury Report vs. San Antonio on Wed:
Romeo Langford – Illness (Non-COVID) – QUESTIONABLE
Aaron Nesmith – H&S Protocols – QUESTIONABLE
Jabari Parker – Dental Work – QUESTIONABLE
Brodric Thomas – Low Back Pain – OUT
Robert Williams – Right Big Toe Sprain – PROBABLE – 4:48 PM
Josh talks about what it’s like returning to his hometown while taking a stroll in Toronto ahead of our game tonight.
@Josh Primo | #PorVida pic.twitter.com/rtpXypOS6L – 4:38 PM
Fred VanVleet was a nominee for December player of the month for the Eastern Conference, won by Joel Embiid. – 3:20 PM
Fred VanVleet earned a nomination for Eastern Conference Player of the Month, as did a couple of former Raptors, DeMar DeRozan and Kyle Lowry, but it went to Joel Embiid. – 3:14 PM
Earlier the Spurs announced Keita Bates-Diop (right hamstring tightness) will be available for tonight’s game.
The Raptors are favored by 6.5 against the Spurs – 2:17 PM
Svi Mykhailiuk and Yuta Watanabe have entered the health/safety protocol. Outside of David Johnson (injured) and Goran Dragic (excused leave), who haven’t been with the team, 13 of 14 Raptors have been in the protocols over the last 3 weeks (Boucher the only player who hasn’t). – 2:10 PM
Fred VanVleet this season:
20.9 PPG
5.0 RPG
6.7 APG
3.5 3PG (3rd in NBA)
All career-highs
The Raptors are outscoring opponents by 5.9 per 100 possessions with FVV on the court. Outscored by 14.6 with him off. That 20.5 net difference is 2nd in the league to Jokic. pic.twitter.com/b8t4OgybFU – 2:06 PM
Spurs have updated Keita Bates-Diop from questionable to available for tonight at Toronto after he missed Saturday’s loss at Detroit with a tight right hamstring. – 1:23 PM
The #Celtics have had their usual starting five available in just eight of their 37 games (21 percent) this season. That should change tomorrow night against the Spurs masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 1:08 PM
Comments / 0