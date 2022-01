The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office released the name of the 19-year-old man who died after being shot in the chest on Friday. Fredrick Davis, Jr., 19, of Beloit, was pronounced deceased at a local hospital. A forensic autopsy was completed at the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office on Jan. 2, and preliminary results confirm that Davis died from homicidal firearm related trauma. Additional testing is underway at this time.

STOUGHTON, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO