There seems to be a growing trend at present with former or current rugby league players creating their own businesses or taking over places to make them their own. Ex-Wakefield Trinity and current York City Knights forward Danny Kirmond is a landlord, new Featherstone Rovers signing Jesse Sene-Lefao now owns his own pub too, whilst multiple stars have gone into property – like former Wakefield Trinity winger Ben Jones-Bishop.

RUGBY ・ 2 DAYS AGO