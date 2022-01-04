Early childhood education programs receive more than $10M

View the official press release from the Office of the Governor. LONG BRANCH – Governor Phil Murphy today announced the second round of funding for the Library Construction Bond Act (LCBA), which allocates $37 million to 36 library projects from 13 counties across New Jersey. The Library Bond Act was approved by voters in 2017 and authorizes $125 million in state bonds for technology updates, building improvements, and other library projects across the state. The first round of funding, which allocated $87.5 million, was announced in January 2020. The list of projects for the second round of funding has been submitted to the Legislature and will be signed by Governor Murphy once it reaches his desk.

LONG BRANCH, NJ ・ 21 HOURS AGO