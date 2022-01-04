ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Early childhood education programs receive more than $10M

By The Business Monthly
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. Senators Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen and Congressmen Steny Hoyer, Dutch Ruppersberger, John Sarbanes, Kweisi Mfume, Anthony Brown, Jamie Raskin, Andy Harris and David...

bigislandnow.com

Nearly $5 Million Coming to State for School Meals

The federal government is providing funds to boost school meal programs in Hawai‘i. U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz, a Hawai‘i Democrat, announced Monday, Dec. 20, that the state will receive $4,933,437 from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to fund school meals. This new federal funding will provide meals for children, assisting families facing food insecurity and helping address food shortages because of supply chain issues.
EDUCATION
Shore News Network

Department of Justice Awards More Than $125 Million in Grants Under the Stop School Violence Act; Local Districts Receive More Than $1 million

NEWS RELEASE SUMMARY – December 23, 2021. SAN DIEGO – The Department of Justice today announced nearly $126 million in funding, including $672,168 to the Cajon Valley Union School District and $347,031 to the Chula Vista Elementary School District, to advance school safety under the STOP School Violence Act.
LAW
WBAL Radio

Gov. Hogan to make additional COVID-19 announcements at 2 p.m.

At the University of Maryland, Laurel Medical Center, Gov. Larry Hogan will make additional announcements at 2 p.m. Thursday afternoon on testing sites around the state. The governor said that on Wednesday, more than 88% of all positive COVID-19 tests show people have the omicron variant, while county leaders have announced plans to get hundreds of thousands of tests out to people who want them.
LAUREL, MD
WDVM 25

New numbers show COVID-19 hospitalization surge driven by unvaccinated Marylanders

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — New statistics from the University of Maryland Medical System show the unvaccinated are driving new COVID-19 hospitalizations. Over the last month, 74% of their COVID inpatients are unvaccinated, 24% are fully vaccinated, and just 2% received a booster shot. Right now, more than 3,000 Marylanders are hospitalized with COVID-19, the […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Federal government signs off on Maryland’s Medicaid 1115 waiver renewal

MARYLAND (WDVM) — The Maryland Department of Health announced that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) has authorized a five-year renewal of the state’s Medicaid 1115 waiver, extending the HealthChoice program. According to The federal Medicaid website: “Section 1115 of the Social Security Act gives the Secretary of Health and Human Services authority […]
MARYLAND STATE
njstatelib.org

Governor Murphy Announces Second Round of Funding for Library Construction Bond Act

View the official press release from the Office of the Governor. LONG BRANCH – Governor Phil Murphy today announced the second round of funding for the Library Construction Bond Act (LCBA), which allocates $37 million to 36 library projects from 13 counties across New Jersey. The Library Bond Act was approved by voters in 2017 and authorizes $125 million in state bonds for technology updates, building improvements, and other library projects across the state. The first round of funding, which allocated $87.5 million, was announced in January 2020. The list of projects for the second round of funding has been submitted to the Legislature and will be signed by Governor Murphy once it reaches his desk.
LONG BRANCH, NJ
tri-c.edu

Manufacturing Engineering Education Program

Manufacturing Engineering Education Program - Funded by the U.S. Department of Defense. The “Ohio Manufacturing Talent Expansion for the Defense Industrial Supply Chain” Office of Naval Research Manufacturing Engineering Education Program (MEEP) grant is funded by the Department of Defense (DoD). Tri-C is included in the consortium of five educational institutions and FlexFactor, headed by Lorain County Community College, that will address short- and long-term needs for production and technician workers at Ohio companies serving the defense industry.
CLEVELAND, OH
khqa.com

Parson signs executive order on early childhood advisory groups

Gov. Mike Parson signed an executive order to combine the state's early childhood advisory groups. Executive Order 22-1 creates the Missouri Early Childhood State Advisory Council. "Last year, we streamlined services to Missouri's children and families by consolidating the state's fragmented early childhood programs into the Office of Childhood. This...
MISSOURI STATE
baltimorefishbowl.com

Hogan declares 30-day state of emergency for Maryland, will mobilize 1,000 Maryland National Guard members

As Maryland hospitals grapple with record numbers of COVID-19 patients, Gov. Larry Hogan on Tuesday declared a 30-day state of emergency and issued other executive orders to expand the state’s healthcare workforce and facilities capacity. Although Hogan called vaccinations and face masks important tools for mitigating the COVID-19 crisis,...
MARYLAND STATE
Missouri Independent

Deadlines loom on $5.3B spending bill for Missouri Medicaid, federal COVID aid for schools

With Gov. Mike Parson promising state employees a pay raise by Feb. 1 and the state’s Medicaid program likely to run short of money sometime next month, one of the first items on the legislature’s agenda this year is a supplemental $5.3 billion spending bill. The House Budget Committee will meet at 11 a.m. Monday […] The post Deadlines loom on $5.3B spending bill for Missouri Medicaid, federal COVID aid for schools appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
deseret.com

Maryland governor issues a state of emergency amid COVID-19 surge

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced additional COVID-19 emergency actions on Tuesday as COVID-19 cases surge and testing becomes troublesome. “As I announced last week, we are continuing to closely monitor the rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations and use every tool at our disposal to make sure our hospitals have the resources they need to prepare for this and future surges,” said Hogan.
MARYLAND STATE
Eye On Annapolis

AAMC Shifts to “Crisis Standards of Care”

Due to a significant increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations, Luminis Health is taking the unprecedented step of declaring a crisis at both its hospitals – Luminis Health Anne Arundel Medical Center and Luminis Health Doctors Community Medical Center. Since November 1, the healthcare system has seen a 320 percent increase...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Inside Higher Ed

Rethinking the Performance Gap

Georgetown University’s Center on Education and the Workforce asks a provocative question: What would it mean if those in the bottom 40 percent of the income distribution held the same proportion of associate’s and bachelor’s degrees as the upper 60 percent?. The answer:. We’d increase degree attainment...
GEORGETOWN, DC
WCVB

Early childhood teachers getting help with rapid COVID-19 antigen tests

BOSTON — As the testing crisis stretches on in Massachusetts, there is new help for early child care providers across the state. Most educators in K-12 schools got rapid test kits already, and now tests are being made available at no cost to people who work in licensed Massachusetts early education and childcare.
BOSTON, MA
dequeenbee.com

Hutchinson: School districts should decide on masking requirements

(The Center Square) – Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in his news press conference he would ask school districts to “affirmatively look at whether a mask requirement is needed in the school.”. The state is setting COVID-19 records with a 25.5% positivity rate over the past seven days...
EDUCATION
CBS Baltimore

State Pledges $15M To Help Maryland’s Adult Medical Day Care Facilities

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Department of Health is committing $15 million in emergency funding to support adult medical day care facilities deal with the COVID-19 surge, the agency said Tuesday. The funds, drawn from Maryland’s share of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding, are intended to cover the facilities’ operational expenses so that they can keep up their pandemic response efforts. “AMDC centers provide a valuable service for some of Maryland’s most vulnerable citizens and their families,” Maryland Health Secretary Dennis Schrader said. “These centers help individuals remain in their homes and communities, avoiding more costly institutional long-term care.” Last month, Gov. Larry Hogan pledged $100 million to help hospitals and nursing homes deal with the COVID-19 surge. Roughly half of that is intended to help address staffing shortages. The state also recently announced it has received its first shipment of FDA-authorized antiviral medicines produced by Pfizer and Merck, which will be prescribed to high-risk individuals.
MARYLAND STATE

