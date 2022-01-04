St. Lawrence Parks plans overhaul for Riverside-Cedar campground

The Riverside City Council is continuing to take steps forward in their efforts to bring upgrades to Railroad Park. During their regular meeting on Monday, the council awarded the project to the lowest bidder, All-American Concrete Incorporated of West Liberty for $525,641, around $15,000 below the engineer’s estimate. The council also received bids from Tricon General Construction and Midwest Concrete Incorporated for approximately $744,000 and $541,000, respectively. New amenities coming to the park include a soft-fall material on the playgrounds, updates to playground equipment, additional parking along River and Hickory streets, a six-foot wide perimeter path and mile markers along the path. City Administrator Christine Yancey says the estimated start date given for the project is February 28th, weather permitting. A late start date was set for April 15th with the hopes of finishing the project before the start of Trekfest in June. If the project is not completed by that time, construction will clear the area for the event and the project will be completed by August 18th.

