Little Free Library program expands in Wilsonville

By Corey Buchanan
 3 days ago
The Wilsonville Public Library Foundation adds six more sites where residents can pick up books for free.

The Dolly Parton Imagination Library isn't the only way Wilsonville community members can promote literacy and receive easy access to books.

The Wilsonville Public Library Foundation has also helped set up Little Free Libraries throughout town and recently added locations at Murase Plaza, Town Center Park, Courtside Park, Engelman Park, Landover Park and Autumn Park Apartments. An additional 12 library stands had previously been installed in Wilsonville.

"We just really believe in getting books in the hands of kids. Some of the locations are in more underserved communities where not a lot of people have library cards and we wanted to provide people in those communities access to free books," organizer Kristi Park said.

The library stands include 20 to 30 books, including selections for kids and adults, and they are managed by stewards. The books are collected by the foundation and the stewards pick them up at the Wilsonville Public Library. The idea, Park explained, is for people to take a book from the library and add one to it. However, they don't require that people donate books.

"To tell you the truth, we just want to get books in the hands of people — especially children," Park said. "Children's books, we don't care if they are ever returned. Those taken out that are in the hands of a family, a child — that promotes literacy."

Park added that each newly installed library has a plaque dedicated to the donor. The foundation is asking for $950 for the implementation of a new library and plaque. Locals can also donate books to the foundation. Park's goal is for there to be one library for every thousand residents in town. Based on Portland State University population estimates, the foundation is two-thirds of the way to that goal.

For more information on the program, email wilsonvillelittlefreelibraries@gmail.com.

Wilsonville DEI committee establishes vision and mission

The panel also discussed how to conduct better public outreach during a December meeting.Wilsonville's Diversity, Equity and Inclusion committee established its vision and mission statement and provided city planners feedback for conducting public outreach during a meeting Tuesday, Dec. 14. The committee, which was created earlier this year and is tasked with formulating the city's strategy for fostering a more inclusive community and providing feedback as to how current city policies may marginalize certain groups, had spent months crafting the vision and mission statements prior to this meeting. A D V E R T I S I N G...
Pamplin Media Group partners with journalism students

Consider making end-of-year gift to Clackamas Community College Foundation to boost efforts of interns to work at professional newspapers. Readers of this newspaper have an opportunity to make tax-deductible, end-of-year gifts to the Clackamas Community College Foundation, providing CCC students with more opportunities to begin careers in professional journalism. Though...
Windermere Real Estates hosts drive for those in need

Coats and blankets can be dropped off at its Charbonneau location. In other news, city highlights winter and spring activities Windermere Real Estates is collecting necessities for community members in need through Dec. 17 and its Charbonneau location is one of the drop-off points. Locals wanting to contribute can drop off coats and blankets 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 31960 SW Charbonneau Dr., Ste. 105. There are also drop off sites in Portland, Lake Oswego and other areas. The items will go to Transition Projects, which provides assistance to Portland residents in need. "Share the Warmth is a prime...
The Wilsonville Spokesman is the best source of news for local residents based on the City of Wilsonville’s annual community engagement survey. The Spokesman offers the most read newspaper, website and social media platforms in Wilsonville.

 http://www.wilsonvillespokesman.com

