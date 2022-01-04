ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Motorist taken to hospital following multi-vehicle collision on the A19 close to Washington

By Georgina Cutler
Sunderland Echo
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe incident occurred between 6pm and 7pm close to A1231 exit for Washington. A spokeswoman for the North East Ambulance Service said: “We were called at 6.41pm to a multi vehicle road traffic collision on the A19...

