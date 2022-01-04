Motorist taken to hospital following multi-vehicle collision on the A19 close to Washington

At about 1:30pm on Sunday, January 2nd, Prescott Regional Communications Center started to receive 911 calls about a car accident that occurred on Highway 69 and the Yavpé Connector in Prescott. When the initial engine arrived on scene they found a three vehicle rear end collision with substantial injuries in the middle vehicle. Extrication was needed by an additional engine crew for a 71-year-old female who had trauma to her face. Native Air Ambulance was requested to arrive on scene to assist with transport to a level one trauma center. The patient was successfully extricated from the vehicle and all precautions were taken to stabilize the head and neck. She was then flown down to Honor Health, Deer Valley emergency department in Phoenix. Two other patients from that particular car were also transported to local emergency departments with substantial but non-life threatening injuries.

PRESCOTT, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO