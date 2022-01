On Tuesday, the Brentwood Union School District announced via letter it would be asking families to voluntary test their children as they return to school next week. “We can’t require testing because there is no state law or board policy at this time to require it,” said Eaton. “But, if people voluntarily take it at home, we are hoping fewer positive cases come onto campus which would impact other students and staff. Our whole goal is to keep our students and staff in school and avoid distance learning which is the last thing we want to do.”

