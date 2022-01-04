ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Another million Chinese in quarantine after three cases of corona

By Dahlia Osbornee
Taylor Daily Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince the beginning of the epidemic, the Chinese authorities have taken a strict approach, which consists in reducing new cases of corona as radically as possible. Despite this approach,...

www.taylordailypress.net

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Scientist who warned the world of Omicron variant says China's 'Zero Covid' policy WON'T WORK against super-transmissible mutant strain as city of 13 million is locked down

The scientist who warned the world about the Omicron Covid-19 variant has told China its 'Zero Covid' police won't work against the super-transmissible mutant variant. The Chinese city of Xi'an's 13 million residents were ordered on Thursday into a draconian stay-at-home lockdown because of 250 cases. It means all households...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Xi'an: Cries for help and food in quarantined Chinese city

Some residents under lockdown in the Chinese city of Xi'an say they do not have enough food, even as officials insist there are adequate supplies. More than 13 million were ordered to stay at home last week as authorities sought to battle a Covid outbreak. But compared to other lockdowns...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

China warns Walmart and Sam's Club over Xinjiang products

BEIJING, Dec 31 (Reuters) - China's anti-graft agency on Friday accused U.S. retail giant Walmart Inc (WMT.N) and its Sam's Club chain of "stupidity and shorted-sightedness" after Chinese news outlets reported Sam's Club had removed Xinjiang-sourced products from stores. Last week, Sam's Club came under fire in China after several...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Corona#Beijing#Quarantine#Chinese#Terracotta Army
mymixfm.com

Tesla criticised for opening showroom in China’s Xinjiang region

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Tesla’s announcement that it has opened a showroom in Xinjiang has attracted criticism from U.S. rights and trade groups, making it the latest foreign firm caught up in tensions related to the far-western Chinese region. Xinjiang has become a significant point of conflict between Western...
BUSINESS
AFP

China punishes dozens of Xi'an officials as city grapples with Covid lockdown

Dozens of officials have been punished over a virus outbreak in the locked-down city of Xi'an, China's disciplinary body said Friday -- the latest state reprimands under Beijing's strict zero-Covid approach. China, where the coronavirus was first detected in late 2019, is on high alert for new infections as it prepares to hold the Winter Olympics in February in the capital Beijing. The world's most populous nation has reduced cases to a minimum thanks to a zero-Covid strategy of tight border restrictions, lengthy quarantines and targeted lockdowns. But cases have been bubbling up in recent weeks -- with Xi'an, home to the world-famous Terracotta Warriors, telling all 13 million residents to stay home from Thursday, shuttering businesses and launching several rounds of mass testing.
PUBLIC HEALTH
kfgo.com

China’s Xian enters 10th day of COVID lockdown as cases persist

BEIJING (Reuters) – The Chinese city of Xian entered its 10th day of lockdown on Saturday as the COVID-19 outbreak has yet to show any solid sign of easing in the country’s epicentre of the latest flare-up. The city of 13 million people reported 174 new local cases with confirmed clinical symptoms for Dec. 31, National Health Commission data showed on Saturday, up from 161 a day earlier.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

China to test 13 million in Zhengzhou as Xi'an outbreak eases

The city of Zhengzhou ordered its nearly 13 million residents to take Covid-19 tests Wednesday after a handful of cases were detected, as China fights to stamp out virus clusters ahead of the Beijing Winter Olympics. Everyone in Zhengzhou, which has been placed under a partial lockdown, must be tested to "thoroughly uncover infections hidden among the public", the city's government said in a statement Wednesday. The city has detected 11 cases in recent days. The mass-testing order came as case numbers in the locked-down city of Xi'an fell to their lowest in weeks, with officials saying that outbreak had been "brought under control".
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Lockdown
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
China
The Independent

Conditions hard for 13 million under China virus lockdown

Authorities in the northern Chinese city of Xi’an say they can provide food, health care and other necessities for the 13 million residents under a now almost two-week-old lockdown.But in social media posts and over the telephone, some citizens describe difficulties obtaining supplies and frustration with the economic impact on the giant city that is home to the famed ancient Terracotta Army along with major industries. “Can’t leave the building and it’s getting more and more difficult to buy food online,” said one Xi’an resident, who posted on the social media platform Weibo under the name Mu Qingyuani Sayno.Officials...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Taylor Daily Press

Taiwan president calls on Beijing to end “military adventure” | abroad

Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen on Saturday called on China to end its “military adventures.” Years have passed since tensions escalated between Beijing and Taipei. Beijing has stepped up pressure on the democratic island since Tsai took office in 2016, arguing that Taiwan is a sovereign country and not part of China. In recent months, the Chinese Air Force has conducted a record number of flights in the Taiwanese air defense zone.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Axios

China's "zero COVID" challenge is getting tougher

In New York City, 85,476 people tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday. In Xi’an, which has a larger population, that number was 122. But it’s the central Chinese city that’s currently living under the world’s strictest lockdown. Why it matters: The Chinese government is going to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Boston Globe

China’s COVID rules led fugitive to surrender after three years

(Bloomberg) -- A Chinese man sought by the police for three years turned himself in after being unable to withstand the restrictions on life amid the government’s Covid-19 curbs. A 42-year-old man gave himself up to the local police in the eastern Chinese city of Hangzhou on Dec. 24...
TRAFFIC
Daily Mail

'Starving' residents of quarantined Chinese city desperately barter electronics for food – as ANOTHER city of 1.2million is locked down due to just THREE Covid cases

Residents of quarantined Chinese city Xian have been desperately bartering electronics for food amid worsening fears of shortages and starvation. It comes as Yuzhou, a city of 1.2million in central China, was locked down on Tuesday after just three asymptomatic Covid-19 cases were recorded. Xian's 13 million residents have been...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Over 42,000 in central COVID quarantine in China's Xian

BEIJING (Reuters) - More than 42,000 people in the Chinese city of Xian were in centralised COVID-19 quarantine facilities as of Tuesday, a city official said on Wednesday. Xu Mingfei, vice mayor of Xian, told a news briefing that residents should continue to avoid going out or leaving the city for non-essential reasons.
PUBLIC HEALTH
US News and World Report

China Warns Hospitals Against Rejecting Patients Over COVID Curbs as Cases Decline

BEIJING (Reuters) - China reported fewer COVID cases on Friday as several cities have curbed movements, while a top official warned hospitals not to turn away patients after a woman's miscarriage during a lockdown in the city of Xian sparked outrage. China reported 116 domestically transmitted infections with confirmed clinical...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

How China is keeping to its strict 'zero Covid' strategy

The distressing case of a pregnant Chinese woman miscarrying after a strict lockdown delayed her access to medical treatment has reignited debate over the limits of China's zero-tolerance approach to Covid-19. Locked-down communities have complained of poor access to food, supplies and medical treatment.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

China's Henan adds COVID curbs as cases rise, Xian official apologises

BEIJING (Reuters) -More cities in central China’s Henan province imposed COVID restrictions as infections there rose sharply, while authorities in the northwestern city of Xian apologised on Thursday to a woman whose miscarriage during lockdown stirred public outrage. Henan reported 64 domestically transmitted infections with confirmed symptoms for Wednesday,...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy