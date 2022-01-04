Optiv, NightDragon Create Alliance to Accelerate Delivery of Game-Changing Technology to Cybersecurity Market

By Karla M. López Ruelas, Director of Business Development of the Israel Commercial Office in Mexico. Cities are symbols of modernity, progress, development and also chaos. The mobility crisis, poor management of public services, precarious urban planning and insecurity make the efforts of public administration in cities inefficient. But if we stick to the phrase that 'we are all part of the problem', we are all part of the solution. These aforementioned problems are creating a crisis that questions the future of cities and our lifestyle, since the speed at which cities are growing stops taking into account the experience of a person, that is, we are facing a phenomenon of dehumanization of the processes. However, this exacerbated and unplanned development also creates a niche of opportunity in different verticals due to a single component: technology.

