Morehead City library gets ready for a new facility

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) – For the past several months, Morehead City has been working on moving its library to a new facility.

The library will now be located at 202 S. 8th St in Morehead City, inside the municipal building. Around 30 volunteers have been working to get the new facility up and running. They need to install an accessibility ramp and finish organizing books onto shelves before opening.

Alizé Proisy, communications director of the City of Morehead City, said they hope to open up to the public within the next week or so. She said they plan to have a curbside book pick-up running before the building is finished and opened up for people in the community to utilize.

Proisy said they moved the location of the library because it is a city-owned building that was available and felt like it was a perfect spot right along the waterfront.

“For the past several months, we have been getting ready for the big move into this Municipal Building. So we have gathered up all the books and boxed them up, and redone a lot of the interior of this building to get ready for the library, so it’s super exciting,” Proisy said.

Proisy added the same staff and programs the library had before will remain. She said the library staff is very excited to open the doors at their new location.

