Kane Robotics, headquartered in Albuquerque, New Mexico and Chino, California specializes in turnkey collaborative robot systems for the manufacturing industry. Kane’s roots are in aerospace and defense, but they are expanding their focus to include applications in construction, automotive aftermarket, and other commercial manufacturing. Their goal is to eliminate dirty, dull, repetitive processes through the development of cobot solutions for a wide spectrum of assembly, material removal, and inspection tasks. To accomplish this goal and continue growing their application portfolio, Kane Robotics invests heavily in research and development, pairing integration expertise with leading edge robotic equipment in practical, versatile cobot systems. Using ATI’s AOV-10 Compliant Orbital Sander and Universal Robots UR10e, they integrated an aluminum polishing application that multiplies productivity.

ENGINEERING ・ 6 DAYS AGO