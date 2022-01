In a recent national study examining the potential use of artificial intelligent copywriters to augment and replace human authors, Spot Trender wanted to see if consumers could tell whether an article was written by a human or machine. Spot Trender, a leader in rapid consumer insights technology, found the results indicative of a major milestone for AI technology in marketing. The AI fooled consumers (some audiences less so), and performed higher in several key areas like readability, being informative, and perceived as more natural all the while taking only minutes versus hours.

