Video Games

Got a new VR headset? Here are the apps you should try.

By Mike Hume
Houston Chronicle
 1 day ago

Virtual reality may not have been as rapidly adopted as its early investors hoped, but steadily - with the growing affordability, accessibility and usability of headsets - its user base is beginning to swell. So, whether you got a shiny new Oculus Quest 2 for the holidays or simply...

www.chron.com

theapplepost.com

This is what Apple’s rumored AR/VR headset will probably look like

Apple is widely rumored to be developing a new AR/VR headset that is anticipated to launch before the end of 2022. As the expected launch nears for the long-awaited device, concept creator Ian Zelbo has shared renders showing what the new headset will probably look like based on earlier sketches that claimed to show a “late-stage prototype” of the upcoming AR/VR wearable.
TheSpoon

CES 2022 Preview: Carbon Origins to Wants to Merge Robot Delivery With the Metaverse

If you’re looking to get a fresh start on a new career in 2022, may I suggest a new occupation as a virtual reality robot delivery driver?. Yes, that’s a job – or at least a new gig – being offered by a startup out of Minneapolis called Carbon Origins. The company, which is building a refrigerated sidewalk delivery robot by the name of Skippy, is looking to assemble a roster of remote robot pilots who will utilize virtual reality technology to pilot Skippy around to businesses and consumer homes.
GeekyGadgets

Arpara 5K Micro OLED VR headset is a world first from $429

A new virtual reality headset has been created by Arpara offering the world’s first 5K micro OLED stand-alone, all in one VR headset. Offering users a combined resolution of 5120 x 2560 pixels the headset is powered by a Qualcomm XR2 processor and offers 3514 PPI, 32 PPD and DCI-P3 90%. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $429 or £324 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 39% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.
uploadvr.com

New To VR? Start Here – Quest 2, PC VR, PSVR Christmas Guide

So, you’ve just got a Quest 2 or another VR headset for Christmas and you’re wondering where to start, what games to download or how to jump into the metaverse? We’ve got you covered. Virtual reality can be a bit intimidating to newcomers. It’s hard to know...
Cult of Mac

About those Apple VR headset renders … [The CultCast]

This week on Cult of Mac’s podcast: New renders give us an even better vision of what Apple’s mixed-reality headset might look like. We’re still not convinced we’ll be wondering around with these things strapped to our heads — especially if they cost $3,000. However, we must admit that the concept art by Ian Zelbo does look pretty cool.
vrscout.com

Five Quest Games & Apps Perfect For New VR Players

Fill up that shiny new headset with a collection of incredible games and apps. In case you haven’t been paying attention, the Meta Quest 2 (formerly the Oculus Quest 2) is absolutely crushing it this holiday season. At the time of this writing, Meta’s standalone VR headset is one of the most sought-after gifts on Amazon. The Oculus companion app is also topping the charts on the App Store and Google Play, which means more people than ever are diving into VR for the first time.
CNET

Hidden Android 12 features you got to try on Pixel 6

Whether you scored a new Pixel 6 this holiday season or you have an older Android phone, there are a few lesser-known features in Google's latest mobile operating system, Android 12, that you'll want to check out. (Here's how to install the new OS and see if your phone is compatible.) Android 12 started rolling out this fall following the arrival of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, and it has since been offered to other smartphones from Google, Samsung, OnePlus or Xiaomi.
CNBC

Sony teases new VR headset for its PlayStation 5 console

Sony confirmed its new hardware will be called PlayStation VR2, replacing its predecessor PS VR. The headset will work with Sony's PlayStation 5 console, which was released late 2020. The reveal comes as Facebook-parent Meta and others attempt to capitalize on the "metaverse." Sony has announced new details about its...
VentureBeat

Sony unveils PlayStation VR 2 with a new Horizon game

Jim Ryan, head of Sony’s PlayStation business, unveiled Sony’s new PlayStation VR 2 technology today at CES 2022. Ryan said the PSVR 2 is the official name, and it will have new controllers dubbed PSVR 2 Sense Controllers. It will have new sensory features, enhanced controls and tracking, and greater visual fidelity, Ryan said.
kfgo.com

Sony teases details of next-gen VR headset

TOKYO (Reuters) – Sony Group Corp on Wednesday teased details of its next-generation virtual reality headset for its PlayStation 5 console, as the Japanese conglomerate seeks to secure a lead in the nascent sector amid growing attention from tech giants. The PlayStation VR2 device will have an OLED display,...
TrendHunter.com

Ultra-Lightweight VR Headsets

Specialty tech company Shiftall has teamed up with Panasonic to launch the MeganeX, a lightweight VR headset that boasts an unusual design geared towards metaverse gamers. Closer to a pair of clunky glasses than a full-blown headset, the MeganeX was designed for superior comfort and versatility. For example, users won't have to strap the device to their heads as it comes equipped with spectacle-like stems that rest on the ears. Meanwhile, the eyepiece resembles a pair of binoculars with two rounded eyecups.
realsport101.com

PS VR2 Specifications Explained: PlayStation confirm 4K OLED for new VR headset

PlayStation has kicked-off 2022 with a huge announcement - PS VR2 is coming and there's an exclusive Horizon game launching alongside it. There's a lot of information in PlayStation's PS VR2 announcement - like the specifications we're discussing below - and it looks like the next generation of VR gaming is on the way...
realsport101.com

PS VR2 News: PlayStation announce new next-gen VR headset

VR technology and VR gaming has only been improving in the last few years, however, it looks like we're about to make the jump to the next generation with PlayStation's announcement of PS VR2. We knew it was coming - and a lot of us expected it to have this name, too - but it's good to finally see something official from PlayStation and Sony.
The Independent

Sony announces PlayStation VR2 alongside its first game at CES

Sony has announced the name of its upcoming new virtual reality headset: the PlayStation VR2.The new VR headset will work with the PS5, and Sony has been gradually revealing details of its design. Over the last year, it has shown off its controllers, as well as details of its specs, though it is yet to The perhaps obvious name was announced during Sony’s presentation at CES, the gadget show happening in Las Vegas. The lack of surprise was likened to the much-heralded announcement of the PS5’s logo, at the start of 2020, which ended up looking like the PS3 and...
Gadget Flow

Samsung Odyssey Ark 55-inch 4K curved monitor can easily turn on its side

If you’ve come across a curved monitor before, the Samsung Odyssey Ark 55-inch 4K curved monitor is definitely going to draw your attention because of its innovative design. This 55-inch monitor comes with a stand, using which you can actually flip the monitor vertically. Additionally, the panel features quantum dot color and Mini LED backlighting. From editing to gaming, this curved monitor has been designed to serve all of your computing needs. Also, the 16:9 aspect ratio on the 55-inch screen gives this monitor a crisp and out of the world display. The HAS (Height Adjustable Stand) makes it highly comfortable for gamers and coders. So, whether it’s for multitasking or for a multi-window setup, this curved monitor is perfect for it all.
