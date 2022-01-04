Got a new VR headset? Here are the apps you should try.

If you’ve come across a curved monitor before, the Samsung Odyssey Ark 55-inch 4K curved monitor is definitely going to draw your attention because of its innovative design. This 55-inch monitor comes with a stand, using which you can actually flip the monitor vertically. Additionally, the panel features quantum dot color and Mini LED backlighting. From editing to gaming, this curved monitor has been designed to serve all of your computing needs. Also, the 16:9 aspect ratio on the 55-inch screen gives this monitor a crisp and out of the world display. The HAS (Height Adjustable Stand) makes it highly comfortable for gamers and coders. So, whether it’s for multitasking or for a multi-window setup, this curved monitor is perfect for it all.
