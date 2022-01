MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Health officials on Thursday reported a seven-day average positivity rate of 14.6% as of the end of December, a figure not seen since the thick of the fall 2020 wave of COVID-19. At the peak of the fall 2020 wave, the seven-day average positivity rate hit 14.8%; second to the 15.5% positivity rate reported in late April of 2020. Any data point above 10% is considered “high risk.” Daily new cases per 100,000 residents are also on the rise, hitting 82.4 as of Dec. 29. Credit: Minnesota Department of Health On Thursday, the health department reported 6,936 new cases of the...

