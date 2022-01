So Donald Trump won’t use the first anniversary of the Capitol insurrection to stage a Mar-a-Lago press conference allowing him to blame Antifa and the FBI for his supporters’ deadly violence. He also won’t use the occasion to label the congressional investigation into the siege a “witch hunt” or to continue to push the dangerous myth that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him. He won’t try to recast thugs who propagated the carnage he inspired as patriots.

POTUS ・ 15 HOURS AGO