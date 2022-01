Although the holiday season has arrived, there’s no cheer between Denver City Council and Denver Auditor Tim O’Brien, whose team is auditing the operations of council. “We started the audit five weeks ago, and one of the things that you have to do is interview people, and the council president will not allow us to interview people unless there is another council staff member in the room,” says O’Brien. “That runs contrary to our audit standards.”

