Over the last year, the debate over elections and voting rights has been poisoned by name-calling and conspiracy theories, distracting from the legitimate issues concerning America’s large and complex election system. That the U.S. is a union of 50 states complicates matters further. The 50 states are supposed to serve as “laboratories of democracy” in a wide range of areas, but the area where such experiments are perhaps most consequential is elections. When a swing state like Pennsylvania decides to change how it conducts its elections, that change can affect the country. What one state implements today, other states might soon adopt, too.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 7 HOURS AGO