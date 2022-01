As COVID rises, Missouri schools prepare for mask requirements, limited remote learning; attorney general promises mask litigation

(The Center Square) – According to a moving company, Illinois once again witnessed one of the largest net losses of one-way moving trucks leaving the state. In the latest U-Haul Growth Index for 2021, Illinois is ranked 49th in the country for the second year in a row, behind only California. The index determines growth by calculating the net gain of one-way trucks entering the state versus leaving in a calendar year.

