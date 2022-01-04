ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

e-Book: How Cloud-Based Infrastructure Can Save the Day in K-12

eSchool Online
 1 day ago

As classrooms moved to virtual learning, IT teams had to act quickly to create...

www.eschoolnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Ladders

Learning Ladders: How does “Recommended Jobs” work?

Works by sending you jobs that meet your specific requirements. So you gain the $100K+ jobs that match you with step-by-step ease. First, you sign up with Ladders and provide information tailored to your needs. This includes your experience, goals, salary expectations and basic personal information, like Zip Code. As...
JOBS
asapland.com

How Businesses Can Save Money with Tech

While you may not want to think about it too much, money is important for helping the world run smoothly. As a business, your primary goal is likely to bring is as many profits as possible. The good news is that technology can help you achieve your goal. Starting to use more technology does take some investment, but it can end up paying off.
SMALL BUSINESS
biztechmagazine.com

How Low-Cost Cloud Can Help Nonprofits Modernize

Ernie Smith is a contributor to BizTech, an old-school blogger who specializes in side projects, and a tech history nut who researches vintage operating systems for fun. For nonprofits, budgets may not always reach as far as their missions. But that doesn’t have to mean they can’t use the same technology tools as traditional businesses.
CHARITIES
eSchool Online

How to create engaging active learning environments

Technology plays a pivotal role in classrooms, and as it becomes more sophisticated, educators realize that creating active learning environments can help them effectively and efficiently use technology engage students in their learning. What’s your edtech plan post-COVID? Join this eSchool News webinar to learn how to assess your classrooms...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#K 12#E Book
eSchool Online

5 tips to create a successful hybrid learning environment

Over the past year and a half, “hybrid learning” has become quite the buzzword when it comes to education. With the COVID-19 pandemic impacting learners across the world, we’ve witnessed the growing need for hybrid learning, an education option that combines the benefits of a traditional in-person classroom and online learning. But the need for this option won’t just be a fleeting trend. The future of hybrid learning is bright, and the benefits are unmatched. I’ve seen it for myself.
EDUCATION
Fast Company

Ready for anything: How the right Cloud ERP can help you thrive in any environment

After a period of enormous turmoil, businesses are emerging into a new economic landscape. While the global economy is improving, the world has changed—and it’s impossible to know when the next crisis might happen. One important protection your company can put in place is an intelligent, cloud-based enterprise resource platform (ERP), such as SAP S/4HANA. Its modular approach means you can make use of the tools and programs you need for your business, while regular updates will help you stay compliant with any changing regulations. For companies looking for both a competitive advantage and an important way to harness data and grow their businesses, SAP’s S/4HANA is the solution.
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

RackWare Ups Marketplace Offering on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure

RackWare, the leading provider of Hybrid Cloud Mobility and Data Protection solutions, is pleased to announce availability of the latest release of RackWare Management Module on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) Marketplace. This release includes two free Disaster Recovery & Backup licenses good for two months. The two free licenses can also be used to perform production migrations to OCI.
SOFTWARE
eSchool Online

Redesigning education for post-pandemic success

(Editor’s note: This article is the first in a three-part series about how school systems can build on the progress and leverage the investments they’ve made in technology during the pandemic to achieve true digital transformation. Part 1 looks at how K-12 leaders can build an effective blueprint for redesigning education in a way that’s more equitable, meaningful, and learner-centered. Part 2 will explore how leaders can obtain stakeholder buy-in and support for their vision, and Part 3 will examine what professional development should look like to turn this vision into action.)
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
eSchool Online

3 tips for maximizing the impact of professional learning

It’s one thing to attend a professional learning or instructional coaching session—but taking what you’ve learned and putting it into action is another. Most often, it’s the experiences built upon collaboration, reflection, and active change that make the biggest difference. My time as a classroom educator...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
itprotoday.com

NoOps: IT Operations Getting Closer to Automated Future

It’s been more than 10 years since a Forrester analyst, imagining a world in which application development and deployment became so automated that they no longer required human oversight, coined the term “NoOps.”. No one today needs a spoiler alert to learn that NoOps hasn’t materialized. IT teams...
COMPUTERS
PC Magazine

Earn Cisco Certifications With This Discounted Masterclass

There's nothing quite like being a network administrator in this brave new decade. Though a lot of the day-to-day work might seem mundane from the outside, you're responsible for keeping communications running and revenue flowing between potentially thousands of workers and clients. Of course, nobody can expect to just hop...
COMPUTERS
TechCrunch

Brazil’s Abstra lands Accenture as a customer and $2.3M to help teams make apps with its no-code tool

Bruno Vieira Costa founded Rio de Janeiro-based Abstra in March of 2020. Costa graduated from college in 2018 and already has one startup sale under his belt. The serial entrepreneur, who says he’s been programming since he was seven years old, previously co-founded and served as CTO to an edtech startup, PaperX. That company sold to the larger, venture-backed edtech Descomplica when Costa was 23 years old. Before college, he had also co-founded a game studio called Sinextra that he says “had some huge Brazilian customers.”
COMPUTERS
NBC San Diego

Why You Need These 5 Skills on Your Resume Today, Says CEO Who Has Read Over 1,000 Resumes This Year

Emerging technology and pandemic-related disruptions are redefining the skills people need to succeed in their jobs. In fact, according to the World Economic Forum's Future of Jobs Report, which surveyed executives across 15 industries in 26 countries, 73% of employers plan to offer reskilling and upskilling opportunities to their employees by 2025.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
NBC San Diego

Upskilling, Better Training Keys to Increasing Cyber Talent Pool

The cyber security talent shortage is impacting a growing number of organizations, according to a recent report. The top ramifications include an increasing workload for the existing cyber security team, unfilled open job requisitions, and high burnout among staff. Only pandemic-related issues outrank talent shortages as the biggest worry companies...
TECHNOLOGY
Interesting Engineering

The Internet Is Running Out of Water. Here's What That Means

These few decades heralded a new era in digital information processing, with microchips doubling in speed every two years and miniaturizing equipment that once took up entire rooms. Today, the smartphone you're reading this article on probably outperforms the best technologies of the past, as massive data centers filled with computers holding all kinds of information keep our world turning. These computers, known as servers, provide support for the software, apps, and websites that we use every day.
INTERNET
nhbr.com

Autodesk to acquire cloud-based estimating company ProEst

Autodesk, Inc. today announced that it is acquiring ProEst, a cloud-based estimating solution that enables construction teams to create estimates, perform digital takeoffs, generate detailed reports and proposals and manage bid-day processes. Autodesk plans to integrate ProEst with Autodesk Construction Cloud, a comprehensive construction management platform connecting teams, data and workflows across the entire building lifecycle. The acquisition will strengthen Autodesk Construction Cloud’s preconstruction offerings and empower construction teams to manage all their critical preconstruction and construction workflows on one platform.
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy