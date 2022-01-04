ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

U.S. shares mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.59%

investing.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com – U.S. equities were mixed at the close on Tuesday, as gains in the Oil & Gas , Financials and Basic Materials sectors propelled shares higher while losses in the Healthcare , Technology and Consumer Services sectors led shares lower. At the close in NYSE, the Dow...

za.investing.com

Comments / 0

Related
Markets Insider

Warren Buffett's go-to market gauge hits 211%, signaling stocks are hugely overvalued and a crash may be coming

Warren Buffett's favorite market gauge climbed to 211% this week, sounding the alarm on US stocks and signaling a crash may be coming. The "Buffett indicator" takes the combined market capitalization of all actively traded US stocks, and divides it by the latest quarterly figure for gross domestic product. Investors use the metric to compare the stock market's valuation to the size of the economy.
STOCKS
Benzinga

8 Materials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) stock rose 8.8% to $24.6 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 21.0 million, which is 107.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.3 billion. Nucor (NYSE:NUE) shares...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commodities Trading#Investing Com#Healthcare#Nasdaq Composite#Caterpillar Inc Lrb#Jpmorgan Chase#American Express Company#Axp#Crm#Cisco Systems Inc#Csco#Unitedhealth Group#Ford Motor Company#General Motors Company#Gm#Generac Holdlings Inc#Gnrc#Perkinelmer Inc#Pki#Bio Rad Laboratories Inc
WTAJ

US stocks slump after minutes from Fed meeting rattle market

Stocks fell broadly on Wall Street in afternoon trading Thursday after the minutes from the Federal Reserve’s last meeting of policymakers signaled increasing concerns about inflation. The S&P 500 was down 1.3% as of 3:03 p.m. Eastern. Technology companies accounted for much of the decline in the benchmark index, which had been down about 0.4% […]
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Gephardt Daily

Dow falls 392 points as Fed signals more aggressive interest rate spike

Jan. 5 (UPI) — U.S. markets plummeted Wednesday after the Federal Reserve discussed plans to raise interest rates more aggressively. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 392 points, or 1.07%, while the S&P 500 dropped 1.84% and the Nasdaq Composite closed the day down 3.34% as tech stocks were among the hardest hit.
STOCKS
investing.com

India shares higher at close of trade; Nifty 50 up 0.67%

Investing.com – India equities were higher at the close on Wednesday, as gains in the Banking , Metals and Oil & Gas sectors propelled shares higher. At the close in NSE, the Nifty 50 rose 0.67% to hit a new 1-month high, while the BSE Sensex 30 index gained 0.61%.
STOCKS
Investor's Business Daily

Dow Jones Reverses Gain, Nasdaq Extends Losses After Fed Minutes Reflect Inflation Fears; Financials, Energy Stocks Trade In Key Buy Zones

The Dow Jones Industrial Average reversed its gains in today's stock market and turned negative after minutes from the Federal Reserve's December policy meeting were released at 2 p.m. ET. The Nasdaq continued to lead on the downside as tech shares added to Tuesday's sharp losses. Stock Market Today. A...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Moderna Inc. stock falls Wednesday, underperforms market

Shares of Moderna Inc. (MRNA) slid 7.65% to $215.23 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 3.34% to 15,100.17 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 1.07% to 36,407.11. This was the stock's third consecutive day of losses. Moderna Inc. closed $282.26 below its 52-week high ($497.49), which the company achieved on August 10th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Bank of America Corp. stock outperforms market despite losses on the day

Shares of Bank of America Corp. (BAC) slipped 1.69% to $47.18 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around rough trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 1.94% to 4,700.58 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 1.07% to 36,407.11. The stock's fall snapped a two-day winning streak. Bank of America Corp. closed $1.51 short of its 52-week high ($48.69), which the company achieved on November 3rd.
STOCKS
Shore News Network

Futures dip as tech stocks extend fall; Fed minutes eyed

(Reuters) -U.S. stock indexes were set for a lower open on Wednesday ahead of minutes from the Federal Reserve’s December meeting, as big technology stocks extended their fall. The Dow Jones Industrial Average posted an all-time closing high on Tuesday as market participants rotated into economically sensitive energy, financials...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq close sharply lower as stocks slide after Fed minutes

Major U.S. stock benchmarks ended sharply lower Wednesday, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index suffering the steepest decline, after the Federal Reserve released minutes of its December meeting that showed officials eyeing potentially faster and earlier rate hikes amid high inflation. The Nasdaq dropped about 3.3%, the S&P 500 fell about 1.9% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost about 1.1%, according to preliminary data from FactSet. Fed officials also discussed shrinking the central bank’s balance sheet, another form of tightening monetary policy. Losses for the interest-rate-sensitive Nasdaq Composite came as the yield on the 10-year Treasury note climbed to about 1.7% Wednesday, the highest since April based on 3 p.m. levels, according to Dow Jones Market Data.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy