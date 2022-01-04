U.S. shares mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.59%

Warren Buffett's favorite market gauge climbed to 211% this week, sounding the alarm on US stocks and signaling a crash may be coming. The "Buffett indicator" takes the combined market capitalization of all actively traded US stocks, and divides it by the latest quarterly figure for gross domestic product. Investors use the metric to compare the stock market's valuation to the size of the economy.

STOCKS ・ 15 HOURS AGO