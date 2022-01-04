ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mankato, MN

Mankato Man Arrested After Sunday Night Incident

By Ashley Hanley
minnesota93.com
 3 days ago

A Mankato man is facing two charges after a Sunday night incident in Mankato....

minnesota93.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mankato, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Mankato, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
The Hill

Democrats hail Biden for calling out Trump

Democrats have been waiting for a year for President Biden to call out former President Trump for his claims about the 2020 presidential election and pinpoint the role Trump played in instigating his followers to “fight like hell” to contest the result. Standing in the Capitol on Thursday,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CNN

Biden rediscovers his fighting spirit as he takes on Trump

(CNN) — In marking the anniversary of the Capitol insurrection, President Joe Biden rediscovered the sense of mission and political clarity that had disappeared when his presidency slumped during a cascade of crises in the second half of 2021. Biden's speech Thursday -- from the spot where Donald Trump's...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Associated Press

Powerball tickets sold in Wisconsin, California split $632M

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Powerball tickets sold in Wisconsin and California were winners of the latest jackpot and will split $632 million, officials said. The Wisconsin Lottery said Thursday the winning ticket in its state was sold at a Citgo convenience store on Packerland Drive in the Green Bay suburb of Ashwaubenon. Jackson Pointe Citgo will receive $100,000 for selling the ticket. The winner has not yet come forward, according to Wisconsin Lottery Director Cindy Polzin.
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aiding And Abetting#Aggravated Robbery

Comments / 0

Community Policy