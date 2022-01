After a cash-flush holiday season, the anticipation and aftermath of New Year’s Day is another opportunity for brands to cash in on tradition. Consumers carry a hefty list of goals for self-improvement, which are often accompanied by purchases like upscale workout clothes and complicated cooking equipment. But as a brand that is perpetually tied to indulgence, Kraft is taking an adverse approach to the Jan. 1 hype by popularizing a resolution-less New Year.

