A list of 120 pharmaceutical companies, located in Africa And Latin America would be able to rapidly produce billions of doses of mRna vaccine ensuring global immunization against Covid-19, necessary to counter the proliferation of variants, such as Omicron. This was revealed by a report published by Doctors Without Borders in collaboration with theImperial College London. The same institute states that they could be produced every year 8 billion more vaccine doses, if the production technologies and knowledge of vaccines against Covid were temporarily liberalized, as required by the “waiver” (moratorium) proposed by India And South Africa within the World Trade Organization. The measure is supported by a hundred countries around the world including the US, but the European Union opposes it.

