90+ Healthy and Easy Recipe Ideas

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you're looking to eat a little healthier in the new year, I've got you covered. This list of...

FIRST For Women

Sprinkling This Spice on Your Eggs in the Morning Can Curb Cravings All Day Long

There’s a reason eggs are such a popular breakfast food: From scrambled to poached, the protein-packed food pairs well with just about any savory grain or starch (think toast, quinoa, potatoes, or brown rice) and can keep you feeling satisfied for a long time. But if you like to snack between meals, even enjoying a filling breakfast might not be enough to break the habit. But here’s a simple way to stop those cravings: add cayenne pepper to your next plate of eggs!
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Healthy Recipes#Salad#Snacks#Food Drink
thecountrycook.net

Old Fashioned Bread Pudding

A classic recipe, this Old Fashioned Bread Pudding is easily made with chunks of French bread coated in a deliciously spiced custard! Perfect for a dessert, breakfast or brunch!. A CLASSIC AND EASY DESSERT. Bread Pudding has been a favorite sweet recipe for centuries. There are so many different flavors...
RECIPES
Mashed

Throw Your Vegetables Away Immediately If You Notice This

If you shop at the farmers' market, you may get giddy when you see beautiful-looking vegetables. Once you buy them, you might come up with lots of ideas of how you'll turn them into a dish, such as a soup, salad accompaniments, a side dish, or a main course. When you get home, however, you may put everything away in the fridge and realize your ideas aren't going to work out. Perhaps you shop once a week at the grocery store or shop online, and you have more vegetables than you know what to do with in your fridge. Don't worry, it happens to the best of us.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

This Classic Was Julia Child's Favorite Soup

Julia Child was a beloved chef and television personality known for her intricate yet approachable recipes and cooking methods. She stole the hearts of millions of fans over the course of her culinary career, which skyrocketed in the 1960s when she published her first cookbook, "Mastering the Art of French Cooking," according to The Julia Child Foundation. Aside from her charm, humility, and towering 6-foot-3-inch stature, her legacy has been celebrated by pros and home cooks around the world for generations.
RECIPES
myrecipes.com

10 Terrific Tuna Salad Recipes

If you're searching for a quick and healthy lunch, look no further than tuna salad. Easy to throw together and great cold, these tuna salad recipes can be prepped over the weekend and served for simple meals throughout the week. Serve a scoop with crackers, over salad greens, or tucked into bread with all your favorite sandwich toppings.
RECIPES
My Baking Addiction

Hash Brown Breakfast Casserole

Hash Brown Breakfast Casserole is a savory make-ahead breakfast perfect for holiday mornings. Prep it the night before and bake it off in the morning for an easy way to feed a crowd. One of my very favorite things about Christmas morning is Christmas breakfast. After opening gifts, we stay...
RECIPES
Mashed

Mistakes Everyone Makes With Frozen Waffles

Sometimes, you wake up on a Sunday with plenty of energy, decide to visit the farmers' market to get some fresh eggs and produce, and whip up a healthy breakfast as the birds sing outside your window. If you can manage that kind of breakfast more than once a week, we envy you — because for most of us, breakfast is just another task to complete in our mad dash from our beds to the office, no more eventful than flossing or making sure the cat is fed. On these types of mornings, breakfast is comprised not of a beautiful frittata brimming with fresh veg, but is rather stashed somewhere in the back of the freezer. And one freezer breakfast rises above all the rest: the humble frozen waffle.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Why You Should Add Maple Syrup To Scrambled Eggs

Scrambled eggs are pretty popular. According YouGovAmerica, 36% of Americans like their eggs prepared in this manner. But, people can be pretty particular when it comes to how their dish is made. Bravo's "Top Chef" host Padma Lakshmi shared with Bon Appétit she only eats scrambled eggs if she makes them herself. She said, "I don't like my eggs overcooked — it just takes the pleasure out of them for me." Other celebrity chefs like to add other ingredients to their scramble. Per Men's Health, celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay likes to mix in sautéed mushrooms and tomatoes in his breakfast dish, while Bobby Flay revealed in the same article that he likes a recipe that uses smoked salmon, goat cheese butter, and scallions.
RECIPES
Sand Mountain Reporter

TASTE: Simple, tasty recipes using few ingredients

Let’s keep it simple. Now that the holiday season is over, it’s time to get back to a regular work week. Although intricate recipes with lots of ingredients can be the highlight of a memorable meal, I also welcome uncomplicated recipes. Basic recipes that can be prepared in...
RECIPES

