Justin Smith, who has served as CEO of Bloomberg Media for the past eight years, has stepped down from the company to form a start-up alongside New York Times columnist Ben Smith, who will lead the news organization. The two Smiths will run a global news media company that promotes “unbiased journalism.” The unnamed company has the working title of “Project Coda,” according to the Wall Street Journal. “The news industry is facing a crisis in consumer trust and confidence due to the distorting influence of social media and rising levels of polarization and parochialism,” Justin Smith said in an email obtained...

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO