As per recent reports, Samsung cooperated with chipmaker AMD in 2019 for the latest Exynos chipset along with AMD’s graphics. The latest chip was ready to be rolled out in two years, and now, the company has ultimately verified the release of the latest chipset. According to a recent tweet by the Samsung Exynos Twitter handle, the tech giant is going to release its first AMD RDNA2-powered chip on January 11, 2022.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 4 DAYS AGO