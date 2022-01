It’s a new year at Central Christian College and with it brings the excitement of a new team competing on the court. Making it the 15th NAIA-sponsored program at CCC, men’s volleyball will launch this semester under the leadership of heac coach Rick Hughes – also the women’s volleyball head coach. Since his hire, Hughes, who is in his second year at CCCK, has brought positive changes to the women’s program, which are paying dividends on the court. He has worked tirelessly to recruit for both programs and is pleased to be able to put a men’s volleyball team on the court this year.

MCPHERSON, KS ・ 15 HOURS AGO