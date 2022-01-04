FTC consumer protection enforcer joins Wilmer Hale

(Reuters) - Frank Gorman, who was most recently acting deputy director of the Federal Trade Commission's Bureau of Consumer Protection, has left the agency to join Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr, the law firm said Tuesday.

Gorman had been at the FTC for more than two decades. He joined Wilmer Hale's securities and financial services department as a partner in Washington, D.C., and will represent clients contending with federal and state regulatory and enforcement agencies and consumer class actions, the firm said.

"At this point, I've done pretty much everything there is to do with the FTC's Bureau of Consumer Protection," Gorman said. Ex-government lawyers transitioning to private practice have a strong track record at Wilmer Hale, he said, adding he was ready for a new challenge.

At the FTC, Gorman was promoted to assistant director of enforcement in 2009 and served in that role for more than eight years before moving to the agency's Bureau of Consumer Protection as chief of staff. He was promoted to acting deputy in June 2020.

Xiumei Dong covers legal industry news, with a focus on law firm strategy and growth, in-house counsel and the Washington, D.C., legal market. Reach her at Xiumei.Dong@thomsonreuters.com.