Saudi-led coalition strikes targets in Yemen’s Sana’a -state TV

CAIRO (Reuters) – The Saudi-led coalition launched air strikes on targets in Yemen’s capital Sana’a in response to drone attacks launched by the Yemeni Iran-aligned Houthi...

dallassun.com

Israel preparing military option against Iran media

Israel's military is preparing a possible strike against Iran, the country's media has reported citing defense and diplomatic sources. Tel Aviv has already notified the US of its plans, facing ?no veto? on such preparations. Israel's Defense Minister Benny Gantz told US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin about preparations for a...
MILITARY
dallassun.com

Israel doesnt need US permission to strike Iran FM

The Jewish state possesses capabilities the world can?t even imagine and will use them against Tehran if necessary, the Israeli foreign minister has warned. Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid has made it clear that his country can use force to curb Iran's nuclear development without informing US President Joe Biden.
MIDDLE EAST
The Jewish Press

Report: Israel Hit Secret Syrian Chemical Weapons Labs & Facilities

The IDF hit three secret Syrian military chemical laboratories and facilities near Homs and Damascus on June 8th of this year, according to a report in the Washington Post. Seven Syrian soldiers were killed in the attack. The report says intelligence officials claim Israel believed Syria was attempting to restart...
MILITARY
Sam Holmes
Foreign Policy

Saudi Arabia Is the Middle East’s Drug Capital

Three drug busts in quick succession over the last month have revealed the extent of Saudi Arabia’s drug problem. First, in a rare gesture of cooperation, the Syrian government confiscated over 500 kilograms (1,102 pounds) of addictive amphetamines known as Captagon that had been stashed in a pasta shipment intended for Riyadh, Saudi Arabia’s capital. A few days later the Saudi authorities seized over 30 million tablets of the intoxicant hidden in imported cardamom. Then, in mid-December, Lebanon’s Internal Security Forces foiled an attempt to smuggle four million Captagon pills to Riyadh via Jordan, this time hidden in coffee bags.
MIDDLE EAST
BBC

Iran execution of Heidar Ghorbani sparks rare anti-government protest

In a rare public display of defiance in Iran, protesters have shouted anti-government slogans outside the home of a Kurdish man who has been executed. Crowds gathered in Heidar Ghorbani's hometown of Kamyaran, in Kurdistan province, calling him a martyr. Ghorbani, who was 48, was convicted of the murder of...
PROTESTS
Florida Star

VIDEO: Two Much To Bear: Conjoined Twins Separated In 8-Hour Op Fly Back To War-Torn Yemen

Two conjoined 1-year-old twin boys who underwent successful surgery to separate them in Jordan earlier this year have finally returned home to Yemen. The twins, Ahmed and Mohamed, were born at the Al-Sabeen Children’s Hospital in Sanaa, Yemen, on Dec. 16, 2020. They underwent successful separation surgery at the Specialty Hospital in the Amman, Jordan, in July.
RELATIONSHIPS
Shropshire Star

Satellite images show damage after Israeli missile strike on Syrian port

The port of Latakia was hit by a missile which caused major damage and started a blaze on Tuesday. Satellite images taken this week over the Syrian port of Latakia show the smouldering wreckage after a reported Israeli missile strike, hours after firefighters contained a massive blaze. The raid launched...
MILITARY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Mideast in Pictures: Israeli missile attack hits Syrian seaport

LATAKIA, Syria, Dec. 29 (Xinhua) -- Israel launched a missile attack at the commercial seaport of Syria's coastal city of Latakia on early Tuesday, leaving damages to the container terminal and caused a huge fire. It is the second such Israeli attack hitting the Syrian port this month following the...
MILITARY
Daily Beast

Somalia Is Where U.S. Military Strategy Goes to Die

Twenty years ago—and less than one month after the catastrophic attack of 9/11—the United States mounted a decidedly unorthodox campaign in Afghanistan in an effort to destroy Osama bin Laden’s al-Qaeda terrorist network, and to remove from power the Taliban regime in Kabul that hosted the perpetrators of the most devastating attack on American soil since Pearl Harbor. Because Afghanistan was a remote, landlocked country with very little infrastructure, a conventional military invasion was deemed impossible just a few days after the most spectacular asymmetric warfare attack in modern history. It would have taken too long to plan and execute.
MILITARY
Newsweek

Iran's State-Run Newspaper Threatens Israel With Airstrikes for 'Just One Wrong Move!'

One of Iran's state-run newspapers published an article Wednesday threatening to attack Israel with airstrikes for "just one wrong move!" The article was printed in the Tehran Times, one of three major English-language newspapers published by the Iranian government. The Times, like most papers in Iran, is "funded by and ideologically connected to political parties or politicians," according to the Council on Foreign Relations.
MIDDLE EAST
Washington Post

Series of attacks highlights reach of Iran-allied militias

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Yemen’s Houthi rebels seized a ship in the Red Sea, armed drones targeted Baghdad’s international airport, and hackers hit a major Israeli newspaper Monday — a string of assaults that showed the reach of Iran-allied militias on the second anniversary of America’s killing of a top Iranian general.
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

Thousands rally in Iraq to mark 2020 killing of Iran general

Thousands of supporters of an Iraqi alliance of armed groups Saturday marked the upcoming second anniversary of a US drone strike that killed a revered Iranian commander and his Iraqi lieutenant. Chanting "Death to America", the Hashed al-Shaabi loyalists filled a Baghdad square to honour Iranian General Qasem Soleimani, who headed the Quds Force, the foreign operations arm of Iran's Revolutionary Guards, until his death on January 3, 2020. The night-time drone strike near Baghdad airport sent shock waves across the region and sparked fears that decades of arch enmity between Washington and regional Shiite power Tehran would escalate into direct military confrontation. "US terrorism has to end," read one sign at the rally by backers of the pro-Iranian Hashed, a Shiite former paramilitary alliance that has been integrated into Iraq's state security apparatus.
PROTESTS

