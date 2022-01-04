ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allen & Overy hires Sidley Austin antitrust co-leader in London

By Tanvi Shenoy
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago
(Reuters) - Allen & Overy has added to its team in London with the hire of Sidley Austin's former global co-head of antitrust.

Kristina Nordlander, a Swedish national, has more than 23 years of experience in broad areas of European Union antitrust litigation, according to UK-based Allen & Overy.

She focuses on big tech and life sciences, with a client base on both sides of the Atlantic, the firm said. She will spend time in Brussels in addition to her base in London.

"Kristina’s hire is an illustration of our commitment to investing in our global antitrust team, as a strategic priority of the firm,” Philip Mansfield, partner and global co-head of antitrust at Allen & Overy, said in a statement.

Nordlander was also responsible for founding the Women's Competition Network in Brussels in 2008, according to Allen & Overy. The WCN is an international organization of female senior competition law and policy professionals with about 2,000 members.

"We would like to thank Kristina for her contribution to the firm, and we wish her well in her future endeavours,” said Thomas Thesing in a statement. Thesing is a member of Sidley’s management and executive committees and managing partner of its office in London.

