"I'm Rooting For Everybody Black:" 7 Most-Awarded Black Musicians In Grammy History

The Black Film Archive is a treasure trove of Black cinema's history, and its creator is here to help navigate its riches. Created by Maya Cade in August 2021, the archive is a curated collection of Black films released between 1915 to 1979 that are currently available to stream online. Driven by a desire to share her deep love of Black cinema with others, she built the archive from scratch, writing and researching every word that appears on the site. The result is "a confirmation of intent that doing something with Black people in mind doesn't narrow the possibility of what something can be; it strengthens it," Cade tells EW.

