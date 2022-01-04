six teams are in the running to design 'humane' rikers island replacement jails

In What to Do About Closing Rikers, a recent Vital City report, co-authors Elizabeth Glazer and Michael Jacobson call Rikers Island a “humanitarian crisis,” and recommend numerous fixes, eventually leading to a borough-based jail system with 2,200 beds. (Vital City is a venture dedicated to actionable ideas that will strengthen New York City’s social fabric, and issues reports each quarter in advance of the city’s budget.) The report also calls for 250 medical and/or mental-health beds in city hospitals, in order to place inmates in treatment-appropriate settings. (Jacobson told the Voice he was hoping for an eventual total of 1,000 hospital beds.) According to NYC Department of Correction deputy commissioner of public information Patrick Gallahue, the current census at Rikers hovers between 5,300 and 5,500.
