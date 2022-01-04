six teams are in the running to design 'humane' rikers island replacement jails

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Local leaders are taking aim at Mayor Bill de Blasio and urging the incoming Adams administration to address the COVID surge on Rikers Island. More than half of those incarcerated are unvaccinated, putting them at severe risk as the Omicron variant spreads, CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas reported Thursday. The Department of Correction has already sounded the alarm: if the COVID infection rate is surging across the city, it’s soaring exponentially on Rikers. The positivity rate has gone from 9.5% Monday to 17.4% Tuesday to 21.5% Wednesday. “This mayor, even in the middle of this acute situation, has not shown the type...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 13 DAYS AGO