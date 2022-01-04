ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
six teams are in the running to design 'humane' rikers island replacement jails

New york’s notorious rikers island finally to be replaced. at the end of 2021, the now former new york city mayor bill de blasio announced the six teams that will compete to design and build four ‘modern, smaller, and humane’ borough-based jails. the new facilities will replace rikers island, one of...

