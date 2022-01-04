ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Samsung uses blockchain technology to address climate change

investing.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSamsung Electronics (OTC:SSNLF) America announced Monday at the CES Tech Conference in Las Vegas its partnership with veritree, a blockchain-based climate...

www.investing.com

CNET

Samsung invests in blockchain reforestation, promises 2 million trees planted by April

This story is part of CES, where CNET covers the latest news on the most incredible tech coming soon. Samsung said Monday it's looking to new technology to help power its latest sustainability project, planting 2 million mangrove trees in Madagascar over the next three months. The tech giant said it will partner with a company called Veritree, which will help it track progress of each tree that's planted.
ENVIRONMENT
capenews.net

Climate Action: Business And Investments In Climate Change

While the Conference of Parties (COP26) meeting in Glasgow had successes, it also had some mixed results. One excellent result was the Glasgow Climate Pact (GCP), agreed to by more than 190 countries. This pact strengthens the global commitment to address climate change and various pledges among participants to address particularly carbon-intensive industries, one of the most positive results from the conference. Better yet, this was called the business COP. It is now a trend in business to “decarbonize” processes, products and business strategies.
ENVIRONMENT
#Climate Change#Samsung Electronics#Tech#Ssnlf Rrb
cryptopotato.com

Samsung Partners with Cardano-Powered Veritree to Combat Climate Change

Samsung has partnered with a Cardano-powered blockchain platform to expand its climate preservation efforts. Samsung – one of the world’s leading technology companies and a smartphone behemoth brand – has teamed up with Veritree to combat the adverse effects of climate change. According to an official blog...
TECHNOLOGY
Reuters

The transportation of tomorrow will address climate change

January 5, 2022 - As the largest source of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in the United States, the transportation industry will play an enormous role in efforts to reduce emissions in the face of climate change. When releasing in November the administration's long-term climate-change strategy, which presents a vision of achieving the United States' goal of net-zero emissions economywide by no later than 2050, President Biden emphasized the role of electric vehicles (EVs) in attaining that goal.
CALIFORNIA STATE
investing.com

The Rise of Metaverse Fuels DeFi, Crypto, and Blockchain

Metaverse, a digital place where people work, play, and socialize, could soon be upon us with Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) (now called Meta) leading the way. But like any breakthrough industry, there is rarely one party that rises to meet the future. One company, Wolf3D raised $1.3 million for Ready Player Me, a cross-game avatar platform for the Metaverse. At the same time, MetaLaunch (ASVA) gained $3.2 million in seed funding and private investment. And that’s not all. According to Crunchbase, many venture capitalists will spend billions more to make the metaverse the new reality. This new iteration of the internet could create enormous opportunities for DeFi companies like WonderFi Technologies (NEO:WNDR) (OTCPK:WONDF), DeFi Technologies Inc. (NEO:DEFI) (OTCPK:DEFTF), Voyager Digital (TSX:VOYG) (OTCQX:VYGVF), Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:COIN), and Hive Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HVBT) (TSXV:HIVE), given that Metaverse tokens (MANA, GALA, etc.), the new digital currencies will be mainly transacted by DeFi infrastructure.
MARKETS
HackerNoon

Start Building Smart Contracts on the Nexus Blockchain

There is an increasing number of smart contract platforms rolling out in the crypto space, with many becoming household names. However, a dark horse in the race to be the most efficient and secure blockchain is ‘Nexus’. Given its low market cap, most people have never heard of this seven year old blockchain, yet it delivers far more than many of the leading smart contract platforms today.
SOFTWARE
dailyhodl.com

Telecom Giant Integrates With Polkadot Blockchain Ecosystem, Purchases DOT Tokens

German telecommunications giant Deutsche Telekom is teaming up with Polkadot (DOT) and investing in the interoperability blockchain’s ecosystem by purchasing DOT tokens. Telekom recently announced subsidiary company T-Systems MMS plans to use Telekom’s infrastructure to participate in Polkadot’s public blockchain network as a validator. The Polkadot network...
BUSINESS
CAR AND DRIVER

BMW iX Flow Makes the SUV Change Color Using E-Reader Technology

BMW’s iX Flow concept, shown at CES this week, can change colors, as long as it is a shade of gray. The iX Flow is covered in E Ink, the same material used in e-readers like the Kindle. The tech allows instant personalization and can help the iX Flow...
TECHNOLOGY
WBEZ

Experts say more ‘smart’ technology is needed in the Great Lakes to monitor climate change

It’s time to make Lake Michigan and the other Great Lakes “smarter.”. That’s the view of researchers, scientists and government agencies that monitor the world’s largest freshwater system. As climate change shows signs of altering the lakes’ ice cover, water temperatures, water levels and shorelines, experts are pushing plans to deploy more so-called smart technologies.
CHICAGO, IL
capeandislands.org

The biology of climate change

Just like humans, animal and plant species are responding to a changing climate- either by moving, adapting or dying. We talk with conservation biologist Thor Hanson about changes we’re seeing in the plant and animal kingdom and the ripple effect these changes could have on the ecosystem. Hanson’s latest book is titled Hurricane Lizards and Plastic Squid, the Fraught and Fascinating Biology of Climate Change.
ENVIRONMENT
pdjnews.com

How single-use plastics are driving climate change

(StatePoint) Did you know that single-use plastic is a major driver of climate change and is harmful to human health -- even when it’s recycled? According to a new report, leading consumer goods companies are driving the expansion of plastic production. And by doing so, are threatening the global climate and the health and safety of communities around the world. The Greenpeace USA report, “The…
ENVIRONMENT
Cheddar News

Vietnamese Automaker VinFast Unveils Full EV Lineup at CES 2022

Vietnam's first global automaker is coming to the United States. VinFast unveiled the company's full EV lineup of five models at CES 2022. A reservation program for its first two electric vehicles, the VF 326 and the VF e35, officially opened on Wednesday, with the company set to announce the vehicle's retail prices in the U.S. and Vietnamese markets. VinFast is also one of the world's first automakers to apply blockchain technologies to the process of certifying reservations, payments, and eventually vehicle ownership. VinFast CEO Le Thi Thu Thuy joined Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
ECONOMY
Hackernoon

Cryptocurrency Exchange Business: Why & How to Build a Successful One?

Creating a cryptocurrency exchange business is an exciting option for people trying to make funds through these coins. Bitcoin alone has crossed the $3 trillion market value in 2021. Establishing your own exchange business now will help you stay ahead of the competition. It can help you identify up-and-coming cryptocurrencies with real potential, it can provide a passive income when you don’t need to trade currencies independently. Here are four features you should take into account for the success of a successful business.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
Daily Mail

World's richest man gets $32BILLION richer: Elon Musk's worth climbs to $306billion as Tesla stock soars after car maker rolled out nearly a million vehicles in 2021

The world's richest man started the new year richer, with Tesla founder Elon Mask adding $32.6 billion to his net worth bringing his fortune to $304.2 billion. Musk's windfall once again took his worth over the $300 billion mark that he briefly passed in November, becoming the first person to ever do so.
ECONOMY

