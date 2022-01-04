MSK, Amgen Explore Lumakras Combination Regimens to Overcome KRAS Inhibitor Resistance

Daniel Petrylak, MD: So Barry I think that we’re seeing some very interesting data. We know that we’re getting a survival median up from the start of first-line therapy of about 26, 27 months. I think that there are certainly some advantages to giving this maintenance therapy in this fashion. One of the advantages of this is that you’re not having patients drop out, potentially being lost to follow up, and not receiving their second-line therapy, as we saw in that original slide. Remember, we call this line 1.5. However, the question, of course, is are we subjecting some patients to immune toxicities when they would not have received it? And then how can we better find out who those patients are who relapse? I think that that’s really a crucial issue. Generally, checkpoint therapy works better in nodal disease than in visceral disease. So the question, of course, is are you going to get the same benefit? I think this is a huge advantage. By giving it earlier, you don’t have those people drop out. Barry, your thoughts?

CANCER ・ 21 HOURS AGO