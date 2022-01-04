ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

MSK, Amgen Explore Lumakras Combination Regimens to Overcome KRAS Inhibitor Resistance

By Alison Kanski
precisiononcologynews.com
 1 day ago

NEW YORK – Researchers from Memorial Sloan Kettering have identified potential causes of resistance to KRAS inhibitor sotorasib (Amgen's Lumakras) and are exploring combination strategies to overcome that resistance. The researchers have begun a Phase Ib/II master protocol trial, dubbed CodeBreaK 101, to explore the activity of sotorasib...

www.precisiononcologynews.com

onclive.com

Emerging Data With KO-539 and Other Menin Inhibitors Generate Excitement in AML

Naval Daver, MD, discusses he encouraging early data that has been reported with KO-539 and other menin inhibitors in acute myeloid leukemia, data presented with novel KO-539 combinations in this disease, and next steps for research. Investigational menin inhibitors like KO-539 have showcased early promise in KMT2A-rearranged and NPM1-mutated acute...
CANCER
outbreaknewstoday.com

mRNA-based Shingles Vaccine: Pfizer and BioNTech to collaborate on development

Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE today announced a new research, development and commercialization collaboration to develop a potential first mRNA-based vaccine for the prevention of shingles (herpes zoster virus, or HZV), a debilitating, disfiguring and painful disease that impacts about one in three people in the United States during their lifetime.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
pharmacytimes.com

FDA Grants Fast Track Designation for Reqorsa in Combination with Keytruda for NSCLC

In the first quarter of 2022, Genprex expects to initiate its Acclaim-2 clinical trial to evaluate the treatment for individuals with histologically confirmed unresectable stage III or IV non–small cell lung cancer. The FDA has granted fast track designation (FTD) for Reqorsa Immunogene Therapy (Genprex) in combination with Keytruda...
CANCER
#Cancer Research#Lung Cancer#Colorectal Cancer#Cancer Treatment#Msk#Kras#Shp2 Allosteric#Pd L1#Egfr#Nature#Erk#Nsclc
Seeking Alpha

Amgen downgraded to Neutral at Bank of America

Amgen (AMGN -0.7%) was downgraded by Bank of America to Neutral from Buy with a price target of $255, down from $285. BofA analyst Geoff Meacham said the stock has underwhelmed in 2021 due to lingering COVID-19 headwinds and net pricing pressures, and "growth skepticism" is likely to persist until the company demonstrates a clear return to "strong, volume-driven revenue upside" for several of its key franchises.
STOCKS
bostonnews.net

Global LAG 3 Inhibitor Clinical Trials & Market Opportunity Insight 2028

Bharat Book Bureau Provides the Trending Market Research Report on "Global LAG 3 Inhibitor Clinical Trials & Market Opportunity Insight 2028"under Life Sciences Market Research Report Category. The report offers a collection of superior market research, market analysis, competitive intelligence and Market reports. Global LAG 3 Inhibitor Clinical Trials &...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

Expert Ratings For Amgen

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 10 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Amgen. The company has an average price target of $225.8 with a high of $258.00 and a low of $194.00.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Moderna begins Phase 1 study of its Epstein-Barr virus vaccine candidate

Shares of Moderna Inc. MRNA, -7.65% were down 0.5% in premarket trading on Wednesday after the company said it began dosing participants in a Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating the company's experimental Epstein-Barr virus vaccine. The virus causes mononucleosis, also called mono, and is associated with a higher risk of multiple sclerosis and some lymphoproliferative disorders. The study is expected to troll 270 healthy adults between the ages of 18 and 30 years old. Moderna's stock is down 8.2% so far this year, while the S&P 500.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
MedicalXpress

Relatlimab plus nivolumab improves progression-free survival in metastatic melanoma

In patients with untreated, advanced melanoma, the combination of immune checkpoint inhibitors relatlimab and nivolumab doubled the progression-free survival benefit compared to nivolumab alone, with a manageable safety profile, according to the results of the Phase II/III RELATIVITY-047 clinical trial reported by The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center today in the New England Journal of Medicine.
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

Considerations for Checkpoint Inhibitor Maintenance Therapy in Urothelial Carcinoma

Daniel Petrylak, MD: So Barry I think that we’re seeing some very interesting data. We know that we’re getting a survival median up from the start of first-line therapy of about 26, 27 months. I think that there are certainly some advantages to giving this maintenance therapy in this fashion. One of the advantages of this is that you’re not having patients drop out, potentially being lost to follow up, and not receiving their second-line therapy, as we saw in that original slide. Remember, we call this line 1.5. However, the question, of course, is are we subjecting some patients to immune toxicities when they would not have received it? And then how can we better find out who those patients are who relapse? I think that that’s really a crucial issue. Generally, checkpoint therapy works better in nodal disease than in visceral disease. So the question, of course, is are you going to get the same benefit? I think this is a huge advantage. By giving it earlier, you don’t have those people drop out. Barry, your thoughts?
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Pembrolizumab Plus Pepinemab Appears Safe for Advanced HNSCC

Phase 1b data indicate that pembrolizumab in combination with pepinemab is safe for the frontline treatment of advanced, recurrent, or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma. The combination of pembrolizumab (Keytruda) and pepinemab (Vaccinex) demonstrated a tolerable safety profile, according to interim data from patients with advanced, recurrent, or...
HEALTH
cancernetwork.com

FDA Grants Natural Killer Cell Therapy, CYNK-001, Fast Track Designation for Acute Myeloid Leukemia

CYNK-001 was recently granted fast track designation by the FDA for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia. The FDA granted fast track designation to CYNK-001, a cryopreserved human placental hematopoietic stem cell-derived natural killer (NK) cell therapy that is not genetically modified, for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML), according to a press release from the biotechnical company developing the agent, Celularity Inc.
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Determining the Molecular Profile of BTK Inhibitor Responsive DLBCL Tumors

In an interview with Targeted Oncology, Mark Roschewski, MD, discussed precision medicine in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and using acalabrutinib in a pre-chemotherapy window to better understand its potential benefit. Responses among those treated with Bruton’s tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitors differ across subtypes of diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), according...
CANCER
pharmacytimes.com

FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation to Patritumab Deruxtecan for Metastatic EGFR-Mutated Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

The Breakthrough Therapy Designation was granted based on data from the dose escalation portion of 2 expansion cohorts of a 3-cohort phase 1 study. Officials with the FDA have granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation to patritumab deruxtecan (HER2-DXd; Daiichi-Sankyo) for the treatment of patients with metastatic epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR)-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with disease progression on or after treatment with a third generation tyrosine kinase inhibitor and platinum-based therapies.
CANCER
MedPage Today

Myeloma at Younger Age Shortens Lifespan Despite Lengthy Overall Survival

Multiple myeloma at a younger age did not portend more aggressive disease or worse outcomes but significantly shortened lifespan as compared with the general population without myeloma, according to one of the largest studies of its kind. Over a 15-year period, 214 patients with newly diagnosed myeloma at age 40...
CANCER
Nature.com

Genomic landscape of hyperleukocytic acute myeloid leukemia

Approximately 20% of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) present at diagnosis with hyperleukocytosis, which is commonly defined as a white blood cell count > 50 Ã—109/L or > 100 Ã—109/L [1]. Hyperleukocytic AML is an oncological emergency because the risk of early death is significant due to leukemic organ infiltration, leukostasis syndrome, disseminated intravascular coagulopathy and tumour lysis syndrome. Early management of these symptoms as well as rapid leukoreduction are critical in the therapeutic management [2].
CANCER
pharmacytimes.com

Lebrikizumab With Topical Corticosteroid Meets Primary Endpoints for Atopic Dermatitis

Eli Lilly says the drug in combination with TCS also achieved all key secondary endpoints versus the placebo for individuals with AD. Lebrikizumab significantly improved disease severity when combined with topical corticosteroids (TCS) for individuals with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD) in the ADhere phase 3 trial, Eli Lilly and Co said in a statement.
HEALTH

