Trans climber finishes fifth expedition in quest to scale seven summits

Erin Parisi in late December reached the summit of Vinson Massif in Antarctica, getting closer to her goal of climbing each of the seven summits, or the tallest mountain on each of the seven continents.

After a failed attempt at summiting Mount Denali in Alaska last year due to weather and team injuries, Parisi said she plans to return this summer before climbing Mount Everest, the last of the seven summits.

Erin Parisi has two more summits to reach before she can say she’s been to the top of the world. She’s already conquered five of the world’s tallest mountains — the first out trans climber to do so.

”I have been trying to train and get to the tops of the highest mountain on every continent: Seven Peaks, seven summits, seven continents,” she said in a recent interview with the Los Angeles Blade.

In late December, Parisi, 45, summited Vinson Massif, the tallest peak in Antarctica and one of the most remote mountains on Earth. Not only are weather conditions on the mountain formidable, but it's only been scaled about 2,000 times, according to Parisi, making it a difficult climb from a logistics standpoint.

She also began her ascent without full use of her dominant right hand, which had been injured during a climb over the summer.

Before Vinson Massif, Parisi climbed Mount Kosciuszko in Australia, Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania, Mount Elbrus in Russia, and Cerro Aconcagua — often shortened to simply Aconcagua — in Argentina.

Parisi said she’s actually summited Kilimanjaro more than once, both before and after her transition.

“I climbed it once manifesting as a dude, and I decided that I wanted to do them all post-transition,” she told the Blade.

The climber has also attempted to summit Mount Denali, formerly known as Mount McKinley, in Alaska. At roughly 20,000 feet above sea level, it’s not the highest of the seven summits, but it's considered by many experienced climbers to be one of the most difficult.

“Last year, we got flattened by wind,” Parisi said, adding that neither she nor anyone on her team were able to summit the mountain because of inclement weather and injuries. “I want to go back and have a little chat with Denali.”

That chat is scheduled for sometime this summer, Parisi said, and she plans to climb to the top of Mount Everest, the tallest of the seven summits, the following year.

“2023 is the 70th anniversary of Sir Edmund Hillary and Tenzing Norgay’s expedition, and we want to be up there for the 70th anniversary,” she said.

“I think it’s a little-known fact that Edmund Hillary and Tenzing Norgay had a trans member on their team. And we want to tell her story,” she added, referring to the journalist Jan Morris, who died in 2020.

Parisi pays tribute to the trans community on each of her expeditions, and the flag she carries to the top of each peak incorporates the transgender pride flag.

“We really take pride in putting the pink, blue and white up there,” she said. “I climb these summits just to kind of remind myself and remind the world that you can be yourself and you can enjoy the things you enjoy. You don’t have to make a choice.”

