Despite a fierce run higher in 2021, ENLC shares remain cheap. EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) is transitioning into a higher-quality gathering and processing company. ENLC operates in four segments. Two are in decline, a third is likely to see moderate long-term growth, and a fourth—its Permian segment—is growing like a weed. As the Permian segment grows at a higher rate than the other three, it will weigh more heavily in companywide results and drive future growth.

STOCKS ・ 6 HOURS AGO