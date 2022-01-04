Remembering Phil Lynott, Gone On This Day In 1986

100th birthday, a look at how she transformed American television. When Betty White began appearing on TV in the 1940s, she had no idea she was embarking on a career that would change the course of television forever. TODAY is celebrating the entertainment icon by looking back at her life’s many highlights — and a career that dates back as long as the medium itself. We’ll take a look at, of course, her fan-favorite episodes as Rose Nylund on “The Golden Girls,” as well as her devotion to animals, her heartbreakingly sweet love story with her late husband, Allen Ludden, and the way she “glowed” on set, as remembered by “Hot in Cleveland” co-star Valerie Bertinelli. We’re also remembering the unforgettable moments from more recent years. As she busted a move to "Get Low" in 2009’s "The Proposal," starred in a 2010 viral Super Bowl ad and became the oldest person ever to host “Saturday Night Live” that same year, White redefined what it means to age gracefully in Hollywood.

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO