William Shakespeare, the English playwright has had such an impact on both the literary and theatrical medium, that his stories have taken various shapes and forms through centuries. His dramatic and tragic telling of Macbeth alone has been told in more than 25 languages; each having a completely different reiteration of the original. These adaptations have not only turned the tale into more culturally appropriate stories but have also used the incredible political and humane crux at its center to show that its evergreen nature shall never perish.

MOVIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO